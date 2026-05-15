Gqeberha gymnasts take top honours in Tshwane

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Gqeberha gymnasts, from left, Simonique Grobler, Matthew Bosch and Leolin Petersen came home with medals from the African Rhythmic Trampoline Gymnastics Championships in Tshwane

A talented trio of Gqeberha gymnasts tumbled, flipped and dipped their way onto the podium at the recent African Rhythmic Trampoline Gymnastics Championships in Tshwane.

The three athletes from Mandy’s School of Tumbling and Trampoline, who are all trained by Lee Budler, competed at the Heartfelt Arena at the weekend.

In the women’s seniors category, Gqeberha’s Leolin Petersen won gold and fellow Bay competitor Simonique Grobler took the bronze.

Namibia’s Noa Lofty-Eaton won the silver medal.

Another Gqeberha entrant, Matthew Bosch, won a gold medal for trampoline at the championships.

Budler, who is well known for instilling discipline and passion in her athletes, said she was proud of the trio’s accomplishments and happy that she could contribute to their success.

“My passion as a gymnastics coach is helping athletes grow in confidence, discipline and resilience while developing their skills,” she said.

“As a former high performance gymnast myself, I understand the dedication, hard work and mindset required to succeed in the sport.”

The competition also saw athletes from Algeria, Namibia, SA and Tunisia competing in the various disciplines.

“The trials coincided with our trials for the World Championships and the world age-group games in China in November,” Budler said.

“Once we knew the qualifying score we started planning to succeed.”

Petersen said she was overjoyed with her performance at the event.

“After my score came up I was really happy seeing the number one next to my name.

“Having to move away from my parents [in the Garden Route] at 12 to achieve my dreams was a big sacrifice but also a good one,” she said.

“Though the cost is a disadvantage, having to buy trampoline shoes and other things that I need for competition.

“It is an expensive sport, unfortunately, and we don’t have sponsors. However, winning competitions and succeeding with my peers makes it all worth it.”

Grobler said she was proud of her performance, particularly considering the amount of work that went into training for the competition.

“I feel proud and grateful to represent my country on an international stage,” she said.

“This achievement came with many sacrifices - a lot of time spent at training, missing out on social events, balancing my studies with training and pushing through physical and mental challenges along the way.

“Every sacrifice is worth it for moments like these.”

Bosch said having overcome an injury to return to training and eventually win gold was a momentous achievement.

“I did train a little bit harder than usual, but I feel like I could have definitely done more,” he said.

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