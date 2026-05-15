It never rains but it pours for SPCA

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Resident Petrus Barnard, 64, shows the debris which washed up close to the proposed Uitenhage SPCA premises when the river flooded last week

The farming community of Kruisrivier near Kariega has raised fresh concerns over plans to relocate the Uitenhage SPCA to a flood-prone property after last week’s heavy rains left the proposed site waterlogged and strewn with debris.

Following three days of persistent downpours across Nelson Mandela Bay, residents watched as the Elands River burst its banks — a phenomenon they say is not unusual.

For those living along this stretch, flooding is an annual threat, and last week’s deluge has intensified fears about the suitability of the 3.1ha site earmarked for an animal care centre.

When a Herald team visited the property this week, clear signs of the flooding remained.

Uprooted trees lined the riverbanks, debris littered the land, and the ground where they planned to build kennels remained saturated and muddy.

The controversy comes amid an already turbulent period for the Uitenhage SPCA.

Debris washed up close to the proposed SPCA premises when the river flooded (Werner Hills)

In December 2025, after more than 50 years at the same premises, they were unable to bid for the municipal pound tender to be extended.

As a result, they were instructed to vacate the site after a new service provider was appointed.

Uitenhage SPCA chair Deirdre Swift said on Thursday the offer to purchase the new property was subject to the condition that special consent be granted to run an animal care facility.

“The necessary consent was applied for and an extension was granted for public comment until May 19,” she said.

Swift said they were aware neighbouring property owners had raised concerns over the suitability of the property, with the most noteworthy being the recent floods.

“The SPCA has obtained [advice from] engineering and construction companies to assist in mitigating any potential threat of flooding.

“Ultimately, the special consent is now in the hands of the municipality to grant or reject.

“The recent flooding experienced at this property was not isolated.

“The majority of the metro experienced unprecedented flooding.”

Swift said the Animal Welfare Society in Gqeberha was similarly affected by the floods and could mitigate the effects by pumping water away.

“Should the special consent be rejected, the SPCA will immediately continue to procure a new property.”

But for Kruisrivier residents, the issue extends far beyond administrative setbacks.

“This property floods once or twice a year,” resident Ghia Harbron said.

Harbron has lived in the area since the 1970s.

“Disaster management was here last week, knocking on doors, telling people to evacuate the premises.

“Can you imagine trying to evacuate dozens of animals in those conditions?”

Harbron described the property’s location on a bend of the Elands River as particularly risky, warning that access roads were often submerged during floods, complicating any emergency response.

“The roads were completely flooded.

“Getting trucks in to relocate animals would be near impossible.

“And where would they go?

“Would it be practical for them to move here if they had to evacuate every time it flooded?”

Her concerns were echoed by neighbour Natalie Lombard, who recounted how municipal officials had scrambled to evacuate the property under discussion as water levels rose rapidly.

“We heard sirens and thought someone was hurt but it was a municipal vehicle,” she said.

“The official asked us to help find the occupants of that property because the river was rising fast and the property was in danger.

“The water was running through the entire area.”

Fortunately, the house was unoccupied at the time.

Farmer Ericus Meyer said while last week’s rainfall was severe across the metro, flooding along that section of the river was a recurring reality.

“This is the third time in two years that it has flooded like this,” Meyer said.

He said he had to move his horses to higher ground from their farm just down the river from the proposed SPCA property during the latest storm.

Beyond flood risks, residents have lodged formal objections during the public participation process for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to rezone the land from an agricultural property to an animal care centre.

The submission deadline has since been extended to May 19.

Among the concerns cited are noise pollution, potential contamination of borehole water, a lack of municipal services and deteriorating road infrastructure.

“There are no municipal services here except electricity — and even that is unreliable,” Harbron said.

“We don’t have cellphone reception.

“When the power goes out we’re completely cut off and rely on radios to communicate.”

Safety is another pressing issue.

As chair of the Kruisrivier Sector Policing Forum under the SA Police Service, Harbron said residents depended on familiar sounds — including barking dogs — to detect unusual activity.

“We know which dogs belong to which farms,” she said.

“It helps us identify potential threats.

“With dozens of unfamiliar dogs barking, that system falls apart.”

Harbron said that in the early 2000s, a family had bought the property where the SPCA had since put in an offer.

However, the family had reportedly moved out after only a month.

“The idea was that their daughter would live there until her parents retired.

“After a month of living there she woke up with a flooded house, left and never came back.”

The property was then reportedly put back on the market.

For neighbouring farmer Petrus Barnard, the issue is deeply personal.

Having lost his father to violent crime in the 1990s, he feared increased traffic to the area could compromise the community’s security.

“People coming in to drop off animals will become familiar with our routines and security measures,” he said.

“That puts us at risk.”

Despite the opposition, residents insisted their stance was not anti-SPCA.

“We are animal lovers,” Barnard said.

“Many of us donate to the SPCA.

“But we believe this is the wrong location.

“The conditions here will make it difficult to operate and could waste donor funds.”

Through various initiatives, more than R2.7m was raised for the Kariega animal welfare organisation after it lost its home.

Economic concerns have, meanwhile, also been raised.

Fruit and vegetable farmer Juan Daniell, whose property borders the proposed site, said floodwaters had reached his storerooms during last week’s storm.

“The flood was very bad last week.

“That front section where they plan to build the kennels was completely under water and it came right through there onto my property and through my storerooms.”

Daniell said he was required by law to test the borehole water from the aquifer once a year to operate his fruit and vegetable farm.

And though he understood solid waste would be removed from the kennels by skips, the run-off from kennels being hosed down, potentially contaminating the only clean water supply for the whole Kruisrivier community, would negatively affect his business.

“I’m required to test my borehole water annually,” he said.

“If auditors see kennels too close to my packhouse it could impact my compliance.

“And this is the only clean water source for the entire community.”

The new SPCA site, which has already drawn criticism from residents, was left waterlogged after heavy rains (Werner Hills)

Residents said they had spent years maintaining their rural infrastructure independently — repairing roads, managing water resources and funding security measures out of their own pockets.

Now they fear that introducing a large-scale animal facility into an already vulnerable environment could undo that balance.

Questions were put to the municipality but no response had been received at the time of publication.

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