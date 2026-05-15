Residents loot Gift of the Givers food trucks in Knysna

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A Gift of the Givers truck used to distribute food to the needy

Efforts by Gift of the Givers to help hundreds of destitute Garden Route residents following the recent floods have been marred by looting.

More than 300 people in Knysna were affected by storms and heavy rain that flooded homes and destroyed property.

Many of them were left vulnerable and displaced, needing help from the local municipality and organisations to obtain food, blankets and mattresses as they sought shelter in community halls and temporary places of safety.

However, Gift of the Givers Garden Route leader Mario Ferreira said the non-profit organisation was disappointed that food was stolen while they were helping Ward 7 residents in Bongani and Concordia.

“We will not let this discourage us,” he said.

“We will keep helping communities and get through this disaster together. Many people still need our support.

“Even though this has happened before and it is disappointing, we will stay on course.”

Ferreira said Ward 7 was the same area where their water tanker was attacked with stones while they were assisting the community during Knysna’s water crisis in 2025.

“Now, people have started taking food meant for those in need.

“In all the other places we have helped, we did not experience looting, but in this area, our work and our team are not respected,” he said.

He said the hall had 100 people who needed to be served at the weekend when the food trucks were looted.

“We had more than 400 cups of soup and slices of bread for them.

“The people just took everything and did not even consider other people in need.”

Knysna acting municipal manager Boy Manqoba Ngubo issued a warning about unsavoury conduct reflecting poorly on the greater Knysna community.

“Greater Knysna has faced severe weather conditions over the past week, displacing several residents and once again showing how communities can come together in times of hardship.

“Sadly, these efforts have been marred by the looting of humanitarian relief and support trucks provided by Gift of the Givers.

“Such actions rob affected residents of much-needed assistance and reflect poorly on us as a community and town.

“The municipality does not and will never condone such behaviour.

“The value of supporters must not be underestimated, and our conduct should not be a deterrent to such generosity.

“We sincerely and profusely apologise to our benefactors for this unacceptable conduct,” Ngubo said.

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