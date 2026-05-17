Ramaphosa to face a tough opposition to impeachment delays

Any attempt by President Cyril Ramaphosa to interdict the Phala Phala impeachment process in parliament, is likely to face stiff opposition from MPs.
Parties outside of the GNU, such as the ATM and the EFF — the party behind the application asking the Constitutional Court to ensure the impeachment process goes ahead – are likely to be his toughest opponents.
Nontando Nolutshungu, chief whip of the EFF, has said any future delay would be an “abrogation of parliament’s duties”.
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula, referring to Ramaphosa’s intention to review the panel report, said: “It is worrying that a person who came to office on the ticket of clean governance, anti-corruption and ethical leadership is fighting hard from being held accountable by the National Assembly.
The president as a constitutionalist as people claim, must subject himself to the constitutional provisions of accountability by the only institution that elected him and he is accountable to. The courts must dismiss the review application, done in bad faith.”
The DA, the second-biggest party in parliament and the main partner of the ANC in the GNU, has said it “will never be party to protecting misconduct” and would “participate fully and constructively in the process”.
DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis told Sunday Times yesterday: “We’re keen to get the committee started as soon as possible, so we can get to the truth. Everyone is entitled to pursue their legal rights, but we hope there’ll be no major delay.”
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