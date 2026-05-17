Ramaphosa’s parliament showstopper

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President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, in an address to the nation, strongly indicated he has no intention of resigning and will take the report on review. File photo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is intending to interdict the Phala Phala impeachment proceedings against him, the Sunday Times has learnt.

As parliament moved ahead this week with the first steps to launch the process, sources close to Ramaphosa indicated an interdict was central to a strategy to stall MPs at least until a court had reviewed the section 89 panel report that is at the centre of the impeachment drama.

Ramaphosa on Monday, in an address to the nation, strongly indicated he has no intention of resigning and will take the report on review. But an interdict would be an additional, dramatic intervention that would essentially allow the president to stymie parliament. It would be likely to spark outrage from his opponents, who would see it as a new bid to avoid or delay accountability.

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