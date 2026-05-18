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Nelson Mandela Bay councillor’s assault case postponed

Accused ANC councillor granted time to consult legal team as bail set at R1,000

Msindisi Fengu

Msindisi Fengu

Senior Reporter

An ANC councillor from Nelson Mandela Bay awaits trial on assault charges, with his case postponed to June 12. He was released on R1,000 bail. (Supplied)

The case against a Nelson Mandela Bay councillor accused of assaulting the mother of his child has been postponed to June 12.

New Brighton magistrate Lindsay de Vos said this would allow him time to consult with his legal team.

The councillor is out on R1,000 bail.

He has been charged with common assault after he allegedly slapped the mother of his child in her home in Kwazakhele on March 6.

This led to his arrest.

When he took to the stand on Monday, he appeared relaxed, wearing a navy jacket and eyeglasses.

A restraining order has also been granted against the ANC councillor.

The case has been referred to the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit.

Speaking to The Herald after his appearance, the mother of his child said the accused was also facing a maintenance case set to be heard on June 4.

She said there had been a dispute between them, which also led to another guardianship matter that is currently on hold.

The Herald

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