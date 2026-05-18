‘Certificate of need’ that controls where doctors work ruled unconstitutional

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The Constitutional Court has torpedoed the health minister’s plans to control where doctors work, confirming a High Court ruling that the “certificate of need” provisions in the National Health Act are unconstitutional and invalid.

Sections 36 to 40 of the National Health Act, which give the health minister the power to determine where healthcare professionals can practise and where equipment and facilities may be situated, were challenged by trade union Solidarity and six other parties, including organisations representing doctors and private hospitals.

Solidarity said the ruling was significant because it served as strong opposition to the state’s push to centralise control under National Health Insurance (NHI).

“One of the NHI’s central pillars has collapsed today. The Certificate of Need was far more than merely an administrative instrument. It was an instrument of centralisation and state control,” said Solidarity deputy CEO Anton van der Bijl.

“The government wanted to move health practitioners around like its own pawns on a chessboard to cover up its own failures. Today the court said that South Africans are not state property and professionals are not pawns of the government,” he said.

In a unanimous judgment handed down on Monday, the apex court upheld the Pretoria high court’s finding that these provisions are inconsistent with the constitution because they unjustifiably limit the right to choose a trade, occupation or profession freely.

The Constitutional Court declared sections 36 to 40 invalid, and ordered the health minister and health director-general to pay the applicants’ costs. The applicants include the South African Private Practitioners’ Forum and the Alliance of South African Independent Private Practitioners Associations, representing healthcare professionals, and the Hospital Association of SA, representing private hospitals.

The health department was not immediately available to comment.