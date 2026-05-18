Coral anniversary for The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards

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The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University, is staging its 35th instalment this year to honour ordinary individuals whose extraordinary actions create tangible change within their communities. Pictured are last years winnersTracey Watson and Sarah Smuts of Love Story (Community); Berenice Jacobs (Gender-based violence); Rose Cowpar (Arts and Culture); Ariana Bailey of Toynbee Ballet Academy (Youth); the late Matshego Brenda Moduka of Atlega for Women Projects Enterprise (Business); Garth Wright and Gary Stephenson of Ironman4thekidz (Sport); Zama Zulu of Masinyusane Development Organisation (Education) and Albie Basson of Maranatha Streetworkers Trust (Civil society).

Citizens of the Year awards (Supplied)

After a year of quietly going about the business of developing and empowering their communities, the unsung heroes of Nelson Mandela Bay will again be honoured at one of the province’s most prestigious celebrations.

The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University, is staging its 35th instalment this year to honour ordinary individuals whose extraordinary actions create tangible change within their communities.

And while many make a meaningful difference in small ways, this prestigious CSI initiative seeks to shine a light on individuals whose contributions create a foundation of hope and lasting impact on their community.

The event will highlight these extraordinary people across 11 categories namely Environment, Sports, Arts & Culture, Business/Entrepreneur, Education, Community, Civil society, Gender-based Violence, Health & safety, Schools and Youth.

With hundreds of entries expected to start flooding in from May 18 to June 29, a panel of esteemed judges will then be tasked with whittling down the finalists ahead of the honorary gala awards ceremony taking place on September 4 at the Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre.

Nelson Mandela University deputy vice-chancellor of engagement and transformation, Prof Andre Keet, said their partnership affirmed the university’s identity as a socially embedded institution.

“The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards resonate strongly with our institutional commitment to engagement as a core academic and ethical project: a commitment to recognising, learning from, and working alongside communities.

“In celebrating civic contribution, the partnership reflects our belief that knowledge, leadership, and transformation are not the sole preserve of the academy, but are co-produced in the everyday practices of ordinary citizens.”

He said universities have a responsibility not only to generate knowledge, but also to place that knowledge in service of society.

“This means cultivating reciprocal relationships with communities — where listening, solidarity, and co-creation of solutions are prioritised.

“Institutions like ours should act as conveners, partners, and amplifiers, supporting initiatives that address inequality, advance social justice, and promote human dignity.

“Importantly, this work is not charitable; it is integral to our academic project and to shaping graduates who are critically engaged citizens.”

Keet said the nominations, while of the highest quality, tell a dual story of persistent structural challenges while illuminating remarkable reservoirs of resilience, care, and ingenuity.

“They show that even within constrained conditions, individuals and collectives act with courage, creativity, and a deep sense of responsibility to others.

“These stories remind us that communities are not defined by deficit, but by their capacity to respond, to organise, and to imagine better futures.

“We hope that this recognition affirms and amplifies the work of the winners, enabling it to travel — across communities, institutions, and generations.

“More than anything, we hope the ripple effect is one of possibility: that others see in these stories evidence that meaningful change is both necessary and achievable.”

The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, said the initiative reflects what The Herald stood for as a brand by telling stories that matter and shining a light on those who are making a real difference.

“Through these awards, we aim to create a platform that not only highlights changemakers but also fosters a culture of recognition and collective pride, while inspiring others to contribute meaningfully in their own way.

“We’d like to encourage our readers to send in their nominations and share the stories of those around them.

“At The Herald, this is what our tagline ‘FOR YOU’ means—keeping our focus where it belongs: on the people, and the stories that shape our communities every day," she said.

The event would not be possible without the support of several partners including co-title sponsors: Nelson Mandela University, silver sponsor: SPAR, bronze sponsor: Continental Tyre SA, venue sponsor: Sun Boardwalk, beverage sponsor: Three Peaks Wine, support sponsor: Capsicum Culinary Studio.

Nominations are open for the 35th The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards and can either be submitted via online form here: www.bit.ly/HeraldCitizens2026 or emailed to UlayB@theherald.co.za.

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