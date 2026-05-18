Nightmare for Kariega families as bodies of loved ones swapped

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Integrity Funeral Homes director Denzel Fuller says the company covered all costs related to the exhumation and reburials and apologised profusely to both families Picture: THE HERALD

A Kariega family’s final farewell to their loved one turned into a nightmare when they unknowingly buried a stranger after a shocking mix-up at a funeral parlour.

The incident has sparked outrage and is being investigated by police.

The family said their grandfather, Samuel Jakob, 89, died at a hospital in Kariega in April.

It later emerged that the body his family had buried was not his and had to be exhumed and returned to the other family.

Jakob’s family then had to hold a second burial.

The name of the second deceased is known to The Herald. However, his family declined to comment, only confirming the mix-up.

Both bodies were handled by Integrity Funeral Homes in Kariega.

The error came to light on April 25 when the family of the second deceased realised during a viewing that the body in the coffin was not their relative.

The discovery triggered a series of events that culminated in the man’s body being exhumed and returned to his family, while Jakob’s remains were subsequently released to his relatives.

Jakob’s family then held a second, far smaller burial.

His granddaughter, Isthoma, said the ordeal had been devastating for her family, particularly her 55-year-old mother, Isa, Jakob’s only surviving child.

“I feel very unhappy about what happened, especially for my mother.

“She’s the only one left of my grandfather’s children,” Isthoma said.

“You can imagine what that means to her. For something like this to happen is too much for her to handle.”

She blamed the funeral parlour for the mix-up, adding that her family had not been able to properly view Jakob’s body before the initial burial.

“We could not view our grandfather properly because there was thick plastic covering his face. The deceased looked like him.

“It was only after the [other] family complained that we were advised we had buried the wrong person,” she said.

She said Jakob fell ill on the night of April 8 and was rushed to hospital in Kariega, where he died two days later.

His body was collected by the parlour on April 13, and the funeral was held on April 18.

“We had the funeral and thought it was his body.

“One of my cousins wanted to remove the plastic, but someone said it shouldn’t be removed because he died from tuberculosis,” Isthoma said.

After the error was discovered, she said, the parlour offered the family a free grave, refreshments and a cash refund of R5,000 for funeral expenses.

However, she described the second burial as modest, with minimal provisions.

The second family declined to comment, with a relative only confirming via a voice recording that their relative’s body had been exhumed to verify his identity.

“He was dug up to confirm it was him … but the family had to view him. It was not nice. He was decomposed,” the relative said.

Integrity Funeral Homes director Denzel Fuller confirmed the incident, saying the unnamed family were the first to identify the error.

Fuller maintained that Jakob’s family had initially positively identified the body.

“All families are afforded the right to identify their loved ones.

“No wrong identity was highlighted to us on the day of the funeral, otherwise we would have investigated and rectified the human error,” Fuller said.

He said the company had covered all costs related to the exhumation and reburials and had “profusely apologised” to both families.

“Consultations took place with both families and the matter was resolved amicably.

“Further internal steps have been taken to ensure this does not happen again,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that an inquiry docket had been opened at the Kamesh police station and later transferred to SAPS Kariega for investigation.

“The investigation aims to determine whether any criminal conduct was committed during the handling of the deceased. It is ongoing,” Beetge said.

However, Fuller said the funeral parlour had not been formally notified of any potential criminal case.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana confirmed that both Jakob and the second deceased had died at the same hospital, and that their bodies were released to the same funeral home.

The SA Funeral Practitioners’ Association expressed its sympathy to the bereaved families, describing the incident as deeply distressing.

Spokesperson Gcobisa Mshiywa said the funeral home was a member of the association and was in good standing.

Mshiywa said cases of misidentification, while rare, did occur.

“Matters of this nature should be treated with seriousness, accountability and sensitivity.

“Families should always be given an opportunity to formally identify the deceased before burial, as this is one of the most important safeguards.”

Mshiywa said funeral homes were expected to follow strict procedures, including proper tagging, documentation and tracking of bodies, and to act transparently in correcting any errors.

While there was no fixed standard for compensation in such cases, Mshiywa said funeral parlours were expected to provide appropriate support and restorative measures to affected families.

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