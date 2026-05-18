Q&A: Drag star Tollie Parton shares candid confessions

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After selling out her first Gqeberha performance, Afrikaans drag sensation Tollie Parton was back in the city at the weekend for another two shows.

She took some time out from her latest show, Tottie En Nie Verder Nie, to answer some burning questions.

Q: What’s something particularly spontaneous or irresponsible you have done?

A: Becoming a drag queen.

Q: Biggest risk you have taken?

A: Becoming a drag queen.

Q: Have you ever had an experience you would describe as an adventure?

A: Becoming a ... Also, I was a receptionist for a radio station for quite a few years. I was so “voor op die wa” [overly forward] that they just gave me my own show! My gift of the gab has always opened doors for me.

Q: What is something that people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I love gaming. I play games almost every night. Fortnite is my bag. I sometimes skiet, skop and donner for three hours straight. Then I remember I need to eat to sustain my six-pack!

Q: What’s the most nervous you have ever been?

A: My first time eating sushi.

Q: What’s the hardest you’ve ever worked?

A: I once had to lose 20kg to fit into a dress.

Q: Where is the most uncomfortable place you have ever slept?

A: In an Uno. I also once accidentally fell asleep on a lady’s shoulder at the airport.

Q: What’s the most bogus rumour you’ve ever heard about yourself?

A: That I have big breasts. Like, what? I got them removed.

Q: What has been your biggest learning experience?

A: That life starts when you stop caring about other people’s opinions.

Q: Has your life been different than what you’d imagined? If so, how?

A: Yes, I wanted to become a minister. Something went wrong. Or right. We’re still deciding.

Q: What was your worst travel experience?

Every single one. I hate flying! I wish I could live in a theatre and never travel.

Q: What social situations do you dread?

A: I hate conversing with anyone working at home affairs because they also don’t want to be there.

Q: What’s the worst mistake you’ve ever made?

A: I lost my ID five times last year. I should honestly be locked in a room.

Q: Has there ever been a time that politeness or good manners have got you into trouble?

A: It’s actually the opposite — I often get into trouble because my filter packed up back in grade 3.

Q: Describe your perfect holiday.

A: At home, playing Sims and Fortnite with my two cats on my lap.

Q: What makes you who you are?

A: The people I love.

Q: In what ways do you sabotage yourself?

A: I sometimes read comments on Facebook.

Q: What’s the career highlight you’re most proud of?

A: Turning a homophobe into a fan.

Q: What’s the worst job you’ve ever had?

A: I worked for an events company and the lady didn’t have money. She paid us in faith.

Q: Do you live by any piece of advice or motto?

A: Yes, if you fall, stay down. Sleep. You need it.

Q: What is your biggest irrational fear?

A: That I’ll be lying on the beach and suddenly get swept away by a tsunami.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: My grandmother.

Q: What is one thing you will never do again?

A: Eat a sheep’s head.

Q: What advice would you give to your younger self if you could go back in time?

A: Eat less fudge.

Q: What’s the funniest thing you’ve ever done after a few glasses of wine?

A: I called my ex and told him it was him, not me.

Q: What’s your wildest fantasy (that you’re willing to share)?

A: That I will become so rich that I can just give everyone I love vacations.

Q: Have you ever had a wardrobe malfunction?

A: Yes, but luckily it wasn’t my own breasts.

Q: What’s the most surprising thing you’ve learnt about yourself?

A: That I can do things weeks in advance.

Q: Proudest achievement?

A: Being able to afford medical aid.

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