The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz 2026 | All the action

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sanctor High School's winning team celebrate with their trophy at The 2026 Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

The Herald hosted the 6th edition of the highly anticipated The Herald ISUZU Schools Quiz Competition, with more than 50 schools taking to the stage in May to contest for top honours.

Over the years, this special initiative has become a cornerstone of the Bay schools calendar, drawing passionate teams excited to demonstrate their skills and competitive spirit.

Beyond fostering academic excellence, this initiative also plays a vital role in enhancing literacy and encouraging critical thinking among learners—all while ensuring an enjoyable experience!

Sanctor High School claims The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz title

Sanctor High School's deputy principal, centre, celebrates with the winning team. On the right is their English teacher and quiz mentor, Valene Humphrey (Werner Hills)

Sanctor High School held their nerve to claim the 2026 Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz title in a gripping finale at the weekend.

The Bethelsdorp team edged out Victoria Park High School in a fiercely contested final at The Venue at Walmer Park Shopping Centre on Saturday, capping off a day of quick thinking and tense competition.

Walmer High School secured third place, while impressive newcomers to the semifinals, Stedin College, also based in Walmer, finished fourth.

Read more here.

Top four teams going for gold in The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

The 2026 Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz semifinalists were decided at the weekend. Joined by sponsors from ABSA and Isuzu Motors South Africa are the four teams, from left, Sanctor High School, Walmer High School, Stedin College and Victoria Park High School, who will contest the semifinals at Walmer Park Shopping Centre on Saturday (Berna Ulay-Walters)

The race for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz glory intensified at the weekend as teams from across Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga battled through the round of 16 and quarterfinals.

When the dust settled at The Venue at Walmer Park Shopping Centre on Saturday, Victoria Park High School, Walmer High School, Sanctor High School and Stedin College remained standing as the competition’s final four.

Intense competition saw defending champions Theodor Herzl High School knocked out early by 2024 winners Uitenhage High School in one of the toughest matches of the day.

Read more here.

Record number of teams kick off The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

Pearson High School's team, from left, Zeenat Cerfonteyn, Meg Wentzel, Alizwa Mhlontlo and Luke Boswell, all 17, put heads together as they start Saturday's round of 32 at The Venue at Walmer Park Shopping Centre (Berna Ulay Walters)

The sixth annual The Her­ald Isuzu Schools Quiz got off to a blis­ter­ing start with a record num­ber of 58 Nel­son Man­dela Bay and Kouga schools con­test­ing the first day of the com­pet­i­tion at The Venue at Walmer Park Shop­ping Centre in Gqe­berha on Sat­urday.

After an intense elim­in­a­tion phase and round of 32 in the morn­ing and after­noon, with sev­eral joker rounds and sud­den death deciders to ratchet up the com­pet­i­tion, the teams were whittled down to 16.

The round of 16 and quarterfi­nals will take place at Walmer Park Shop­ping Centre on Sat­urday, with the semi­finals and finals on May 16.

Read more here.

Last chance to enter for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz​

Teams listen attentively as quizmaster Gareth Burley takes them through proceedings for the Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz. Entries for the 2026 competition close at noon on Tuesday March 24 (Berna Ulay Walters)

There is just one week left for high schools from the Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga municipal districts to enter their teams of general knowledge fundis for the 2026 Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz.

Viktor Kurz, executive principal of 2025 winners Theodor Herzl High School, encouraged schools to take part, saying the quiz provided a platform for pupils to challenge themselves in a supportive and exciting environment.

“It also reminds them that learning can be fun and competitive in the best way, and that it is something to be proud of,” Kurz said.

“Participating in the quiz also reinforces the notion that learning about the world around one is important.”

Read more here.

Entries gain traction for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

Eyona Energy retail and marketing head Sithsaba Xhala and The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters flip through newspaper as they review potential questions for the 2026 The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz. Most of the questions to be posed during the competition will drawn from newspapers delivered to the participating schools from April 8 to May 15 (Werner Hills)

Have your pupils got what it takes to be crowned The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz 2026 winners?

Who is the top school in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Kouga regions when it comes to general knowledge and current affairs?

Well, entries are still open for this year’s edition of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz, with prize hampers to the value of R280,000 on the cards for the participating pupils and R35,000 for the top three winning schools.

The prizes are made possible thanks to generous sponsors and partners including Isuzu Motors South Africa, Astron Energy, Axxess, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Woolworths, Bargain Books, Woodlands Dairy and Waltons, Pick n Pay and Sammo my Tutor.

As silver sponsor of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz 2026, Eyona Energy is excited to again partner with the competition, according to Eyona Energy retail & marketing head Sithsaba Xhala.

Read more here.

Scores of prizes up for grabs in The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

Gelvandale High School pupils Lyle Joel, Qhamasande Cetywayo, Laurenay Cooper and Zeenat Dolley are getting ready for the 2026 edition of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz. With them is longstanding event partner, Axxess general manager Dale Moulton, and The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters (FREDLIN ADRIAAN)

Excitement is building as preparations gather pace for the 2026 Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz — and the substantial prize pool is giving pupils even more incentive to get involved.

The popular annual competition, won in 2025 by Theodor Herzl High School, does more than celebrate academic excellence: it nurtures a culture of reading, sharpens general knowledge and rewards quick thinking, all within a lively competition format.

With entries already pouring in from high schools across Nelson Mandela Bay and the Kouga region, participants will compete for a prize package valued at more than R280,000.

This includes a R35,000 cash prize from co-naming sponsor Isuzu Motors SA to be shared among the top three schools: R20,000 for first place, R10,000 for second, and R5,000 for third.

Sponsors include Isuzu Motors SA, Astron Energy (silver sponsor), Axxess, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Bargain Books, Woolworths Beauty, Pick n Pay, Woodlands Dairy, Sammo My Tutor, and Waltons.

Read more here.

Entries now open for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

The top four teams in the 2025 The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz were Pearson High School, Theodor Herzl High School (overall winners), Victoria Park High School and Uitenhage High School. A new crop of pupils will contest the annual competition, with entries now open (FREDLIN ADRIAAN)

One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most popular educational events returns for another year, inviting pupils to dive into the excitement, camaraderie and challenge of a schools quiz.

Entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz open on Monday, with high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts eligible to take part.

Established by The Herald in the 1960s, the quiz was successfully reintroduced in 2021 after an absence of several years, with co-title sponsor Isuzu Motors SA backing the competition for the sixth consecutive year in 2026.

Prize hampers valued at R280,000 are at stake, as well as R35,000 in cash for the three top schools.

Sponsors include Isuzu Motors South Africa, Astron Energy (silver sponsor), Axxess, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Woolworths, Bargain Books, Pick n Pay and Sammo my Tutor.

Entries close on Tuesday March 24, after which all participating schools will receive bulk copies of The Herald (along existing delivery routes only), compliments of Isuzu.

The papers will be delivered to the schools from April 8 to May 15 to help entrants prepare for the quiz.

Read more here.

Watch the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final: