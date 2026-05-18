Time running out to comment on plan for nuclear plant near Cape St Francis

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An aerial view of the Thyspunt area showing the outline of stone fish traps built by early San strandlopers in the shallows.

A high-stakes battle over SA’s nuclear future is unfolding on the Eastern Cape coastline as the public has just days left to weigh in on Eskom’s controversial plan to build a multibillion-rand reactor at Thyspunt.

Critics have warned that the project is being rushed through with unanswered questions, while supporters hail it as a once-in-a-generation economic lifeline for the region.

Sustainable development watchdog Wildlife and Environment Society of SA (Wessa) has challenged Eskom on its apparent determination to get approval for the nuclear reactor at Thyspunt near Cape St Francis.

The organisation said despite presenting multiple problems, the site appeared to be “pre-ordained” in Eskom’s view, raising serious questions about the integrity of the assessment process.

However, the Thyspunt Nuclear Development Foundation said the project was exactly what the Kouga area needed and would trigger a much-needed upsurge in jobs and the economy.

The two groups were commenting on the draft environmental scoping report on the proposed development of a reactor at either Thyspunt or Bantamsklip in the Western Cape.

The report was compiled for Eskom by consultant WSP and is now out for public comment.

Wessa Eastern Cape chair Gary Koekemoer said the society looked at all developments from the perspective of sustainable development, which sought to balance economic, environmental and social benefits and impacts.

“We are not convinced a nuclear reactor at Thyspunt is the best solution for the site itself, the area, or SA.”

He said if the project went ahead, it would be SA’s biggest ever, costing between R500bn and R1-trillion.

“But as we seek to assess this massively expensive proposed development, the draft scoping report tells us there are 13 different kinds of reactors being considered, including seven which are not yet commercially active and are still being developed.

“To assess whether a project constitutes sustainable development — which underpins all environmental legislation in SA — we need to know the specifics of the size, infrastructure and how it will function.

“In the report as it stands, Eskom is asking for a blank cheque.”

Eskom’s nuclear aspirations for Thyspunt were first launched 20 years ago.

Multiple environmental impact assessments (EIAs) were submitted but finally rejected by the environment department.

In 2017, the department instead approved the utility’s alternative application to build the reactor at Duynefontein, adjacent to the existing Koeberg reactor in the Western Cape.

Appeals against the Duynefontein siting were subsequently dismissed and Eskom must now start building there within 10 years or else it will have to resubmit its application.

Koekemoer said the new report did not include an assessment of the 110km transmission line that would have to be laid between Thyspunt and Grassridge on the Addo road to link the reactor with the existing power grid.

“It also does not assess the impact of the new roads that would have to be constructed or the construction village that would have to be built for an estimated 10,000 workers.”

He said Wessa disagreed with Eskom’s argument that the required EIAs on these three aspects could be done after the EIA on the plant itself.

“They must all be done at the same time, otherwise there will be unacceptable pressure on the ones that come afterwards to recommend either way.”

He said the Thyspunt dunefields included shellfish middens, stonefish traps and other features reflecting the value of the area as a cradle of humankind, and it should be protected as a cultural treasure.

Koekemoer said the government’s latest integrated resource plan called for the installation of 5,200 megawatts of nuclear energy by 2039.

“With 4,000 megawatts already approved for Duynefontein, why then embark on a new EIA for 5,200 megawatts at Thyspunt?

“We are saying to Eskom, this is not a serious process and it is our sense that, in the view of Eskom, the Thyspunt siting is pre-ordained.”

Thyspunt Nuclear Development Foundation chair Phumzile Oliphant said it would be an important and positive step if the project were to be approved for the Eastern Cape site.

“The main thing is the job opportunities it would create. If the project were approved, there would be a quantum of local Kouga people that Eskom and its partners would have to employ.

“There would also be training that would have to be done. That would prepare them for this job and for future employment.”

He said identifying another nuclear site down in the Western Cape on top of Koeberg and Duynefontein would be a mistake.

“While the Western Cape is well-off economically, the Eastern Cape remains poor and deserves this development opportunity, together with the Sarah Baartman District Municipality and Kouga Local Municipality.”

He said he agreed that the project would place great pressure on local infrastructure and services.

“That is why, if the nuclear build is approved, prior to construction starting, they must improve our infrastructure and services.

“We need for instance more schools and clinics, more police and our shopping mall must be expanded.

“Once these things are in place they will benefit the community going forward.”

He said he disagreed that Thyspunt as a whole should be set aside as a priceless cultural and environmental asset.

“Eskom has already declared that it is prepared to protect the important sites, and that can happen within the nuclear development project.”

The public has until May 25 to comment on the report, available at https://www.wsp.com/en-za/services/public-documents

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