Unsafe and neglected: Inside Bay’s undignified cemeteries

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Damaged tombstones at the Forest Hill Cemetery. Picture: THE HERALD

Neglect, crime and flood damage have turned Nelson Mandela Bay’s cemeteries into scenes of devastation, where grieving families must navigate sunken graves, stolen tombstones and even the threat of robbery.

The crisis was thrust into sharp focus last week when a Kariega undertaker was arrested for allegedly possessing stolen tombstones — just as recent floods exposed the full extent of decay across burial sites meant to be places of dignity and rest.

On Tuesday last week, a registered Kariega undertaker was arrested in possession of suspected stolen tombstones after a series of thefts from cemeteries over the past five years.

In the days that followed, a Herald team visited a number of cemeteries and was confronted by broken fences, sunken graves and vandalised tombstones.

In Kariega, the Kabah Cemetery had been badly hit by recent floods.

Recent flooding has caused massive damage to graves at the Kabah Cemetery in Kariega (Werner Hills)

More than 30 freshly dug graves were covered in soil.

Tombstones and temporary crosses stuck out from the mud.

Though many of the tombstones indicated that the deceased had died earlier in 2026, most of the graves were sunken in.

Clear signs of tombstone theft were visible throughout, with fragments of once finely crafted granite carvings scattered across the grounds.

One grave from 2012 was so badly damaged it looked like it had been dug up.

No security was present as people casually walked through an unfenced section of the graveyard.

The Motherwell Cemetery was in a somewhat better state, though a large herd of cattle roamed the grounds, grazing on patches of grass among plastic waste and other litter scattered across the site.

Cattle graze freely at the Motherwell cemetery (Werner Hills)

There was once again no security present.

At the rear end of the cemetery, a 200m stretch of fencing was missing, while a heavily polluted canal channelled water into a nearby ravine.

In the newer section of the Motherwell Cemetery, grave diggers were hard at work prepping for upcoming burials, but most of the graves around them had also sunken in and flood damage was present.

There was similarly no security presence at the Papenkuil Cemetery in Stanford Road.

Numerous graves had sunken in, while many tombstones had either been knocked over or vandalised.

Small sections were missing from the perimeter fence.

Of the graveyards visited, the Forest Hill Cemetery appeared to be in the best condition.

The fencing around the premises was intact, some sections even had barbed wire, and the caretaker’s office door was open, indicating that someone was on site.

Maintenance workers were hard at work.

Still, no security was present and the reporter and photographer were able to drive in without question.

The damage observed to some tombstones appeared to be related to the adverse weather.

SA Funeral Practitioners’ Association public relations officer Odwa Duru said overall the Bay’s cemeteries were in tatters.

“They are not well looked after and they are not secured.”

Duru said the issue of cattle grazing in cemeteries, particularly in Motherwell, had been an ongoing problem for some time.

“We tried to have a meeting with the owners of the livestock and the municipality.

“The livestock owners never pitched so they could not respond on the issue.

“Many of the tombstones and graves in Motherwell have been damaged and broken by the livestock.”

Duru said when a funeral procession tried to enter the Motherwell Cemetery, it was often blocked at the gate by a herd of cattle.

“Once inside, there is little space for people to park because of all the cattle.

“We can’t find the owners so we don’t know who to hold responsible.”

He said the cattle were able to enter the grounds freely because vandals continuously broke the perimeter fence.

“All these problems need to be directed to the municipality but they don’t do anything about it.”

He said a fundamental issue was the lack of security, which was a widespread problem across the metro.

Graves at the Papenkuil cemetery in Gelvandale have been damaged by floods and vandalism (Werner Hills)

“During Christmas, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, when people visit the graves of their loved ones, they are robbed.”

Duru said they were aware of a number of families that had been robbed at gunpoint.

“Often, when criminals steal a car, they take the stolen vehicle to the cemetery to strip it.

“The rest of the vehicle is then just abandoned there.

“Most of the time, when people want to visit graves, they must first go to the police station to be escorted.

“If you go to the graveyard without a police van, you are at risk.

“We channelled all these concerns to the municipality and [the officials responsible] but the municipality said it did not have the budget for at least one security guard at each cemetery.”

Duru said a standard grave site purchased through the municipality ranged from R1,300 in Motherwell and Kariega to R8,000 at Papenkuil and R9,500 at Forest Hill.

“The theft of granite tombstones is a huge problem.

“If you bury someone using a double stone, and you bury one person and leave the other side empty, rest assured within a week or two when you go and visit that grave again the part that is empty will have been stolen.”

Duru said a graveyard was a sacred place culturally.

“In our culture, we deal with rituals and ancestors.

“The people who are lying there are our ancestors, so it’s not a nice thing to see that our people and our own culture is being neglected by the municipality.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the metro acknowledged the emotional distress and frustration criminals and vandals continued to place on grieving families and communities.

“[The municipality] has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting cemeteries as dignified public spaces deserving of respect, protection and proper management.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has intensified interventions aimed at addressing the ongoing theft and vandalism of tombstones across cemeteries following a recent breakthrough in Kariega linked to co-ordinated efforts between law enforcement agencies, municipal officials and industry stakeholders.

“Over the past two years, the municipality has recorded an increase in incidents involving theft, vandalism and damage to tombstones across several municipal cemeteries.

“These incidents have placed significant strain on municipal resources and have required ongoing collaboration between the municipality, the SA Police Service, metro police, private stakeholders and community structures.”

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