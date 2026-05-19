Finn the rescue dog inspires animal charity drive

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Finn's Furry Friends, a project that's helping raise food and warm items and toys for other dogs. Pictured here is Finnigan aka Finn and his owner Lesa-Mare Harris. Picture: THE HERALD

What started as a small birthday project between friends and family has grown into a heartwarming annual animal charity drive, making a difference across Nelson Mandela Bay.

As rescue dog, Finn celebrates his sixth birthday in June, his owner, Lesa-Mare Harris, has again launched the annual initiative called Finn’s Furry Friends, to collect pet food, blankets and animal-related donations for shelters and animal welfare organisations.

Finn was adopted during the Covid-19 lockdown from a local animal rescue organisation.

Harris said adopting him changed her life and inspired her to give back to other animals still waiting for loving homes.

“Finn is more than a pet to me. He is my best friend, my travel companion and my baby.

“I do not have children and because I travel a lot, I wanted a smaller dog that could travel everywhere with me.

“Adopting Finn was one of the best decisions I ever made,” she said.

Harris described Finn as an exceptionally friendly dog who got along with everyone he met and quickly won people over with his playful personality.

“He genuinely loves people and other animals. He just has this happy energy about him.

“He absolutely loves cricket and will sit and watch matches on television.

“He is also obsessed with SpongeBob SquarePants and Bluey.

“Even the dog-sitters have confirmed it. He genuinely sits there watching the screen,” she said.

Harris said the birthday initiative began as a simple idea, with only close friends and relatives contributing donations.

However, over the years, it had grown significantly, with larger organisations and businesses also stepping in to support the cause.

Though Finn is the face of the campaign, Harris emphasised that the initiative supported all pets and animals in need, not just dogs.

Donations include dog and cat food, blankets, bowls, leashes, toys, and other pet essentials.

In 2025, the campaign collected 338.25kg of dog food, 25kg of cat food, 53 cans of pet food, 48 blankets, 27 dog bowls, 16 pet food bags, two dog beds, four leashes and three litres of pet shampoo.

It raised R2,500, which was also used to assist with animal vaccinations and sterilisation procedures.

The charity drive will continue throughout May and June, with community members encouraged to donate pet food, blankets and other animal-related items at various drop-off points across the region.

Drop-off points include:

Zbrands, Villiers Road, Walmer;

J-Bay Tourism Centre, Jeffreys Bay;

OJ Charity Shop, Oosterland Jeug Sentrum, Despatch;

Mount Pleasant Vet, Buffelsfontein Road; and

Daylee Creations, Lorraine

For more information or inquiries, contact:lesamareharris@gmail.com

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The Herald