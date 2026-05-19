Gqeberha music teacher heads to Qatar

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After years of inspiring young musicians in Gqeberha, Clarendon Park Primary School music teacher Andrea Morris has set her sights on global aspirations and has accepted a teaching position at Hamilton International School in Doha, Qatar.

Morris, who has become a familiar and much-loved figure within the school’s music department, will leave Clarendon Park at the end of the second term after accepting what she described as a life-changing opportunity with a focus on secondary music education.

Morris said the opportunity came unexpectedly after she applied for the position “just for fun”.

“I was so shocked and quite emotional. I genuinely didn’t expect it, so when the offer arrived, it felt surreal.

“I just sat there with tears running down my face and immediately messaged my mom.

“It was a mixture of excitement, disbelief, and gratitude all at once.

“It felt like one of those moments where you realise your life is about to change in the most unexpected and wonderful way.”

Morris said the move was particularly special as it would allow her to reunite with her mother and sister, who both live in Doha.

She said she was also looking forward to experiencing a new culture, travelling, and becoming part of a school with a strong focus on the arts and creative productions.

While she is excited about the future, Morris admitted that saying goodbye to Clarendon Park and her pupils has been incredibly emotional.

“I am honestly heartsore about leaving Clarries. Clarendon Park is home and always will be.

“I went to Clarendon for my primary school years, and they were some of the happiest years of my life.

“To this day, the same warmth, incredible teachers and strong school ethos still shine through, which speaks volumes about the kind of school it is.

“I adore my students and have the most wonderful boss and colleagues, so leaving them is incredibly hard,” she said.

Morris said she was eager to grow both personally and professionally in her new role and hoped to continue inspiring young musicians through music and the arts.

She said one of the things that excited her most was the opportunity to work in a creative environment with large-scale productions and collaborate with other departments to create memorable experiences for pupils.

“I have quite a long list of things, but in a nutshell, I am hoping to grow and inspire young musicians and artists to reach for their dreams in music.

“I want to help create incredible productions and shows that students can be proud of, and that really showcase their talent,” she said.

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