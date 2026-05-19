Knysna warns of looming Day Zero despite record rainfall

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If Day Zero occurs, residents will need to queue for an allocated 25 litres per person per day, as per the national standard.

The Knysna municipality has warned residents again of a potential Day Zero for water.

This is despite recent rains that brought a record rainfall.

Knysna has been navigating a water crisis for months, driven by dropping dam levels and dry river extraction points.

The municipality has urged residents to use water sparingly, as the Akkerkloof Dam is sitting at 22.3%.

Acting municipal manager Boy Manqoba Ngubo said level 4 water restrictions must be strictly followed.

“Each household should use no more than 50 litres per person per day.

“While this is a small amount, every litre helps protect our town’s water supply and future.

“This may help us delay or avoid Day Zero. Inspectors are monitoring compliance.

“Excessive or illegal use will result in punitive tariffs, disconnection, and the need to collect water rations from designated points.

“Pressure will be reduced, and taps may run dry for hours or days. The water system may be shut down to prevent total collapse.

“If Day Zero occurs, residents will need to queue for an allocated 25 litres per person per day, as per the national standard,” he said.

“That’s for drinking, washing, and all other needs.”

Community Services director Johnny Douglas said the Charlesford pump station was currently operating with two pumps instead of three.

“Two additional pumps have been ordered, which will allow the dam to operate at full capacity and provide an extra pump for emergencies,” he said

​According to the Garden Route District Municipality, Knysna recorded its highest rainfall on May 4 and 7, with 286.8mm at Knysna Kleingrysbos and 285.6mm at Knysna Diepwalle.

Despite this, the municipality has urged residents to use water responsibly due to ongoing shortages.

Douglas said significant rainfall did not eliminate the need for careful water management.

Knysna relies on an off-channel dam, and water is currently pumped from the Charlesford station to Akkerkloof using two pumps.

He said infrastructure challenges continued to strain the system.

“The public is asked to conserve water, especially as some areas, such as Sedgefield, remain without water following the flooding of the purification plant,” he said.

Douglas said that with Section 154 activated for a national disaster, the Western Cape government and chief engineers were focusing on infrastructure at Charlesford Pumping, and the department of water and sanitation was launching a project to increase water pipe capacity from the balancing dam, which would improve water supply to the Akkerkloof Dam.

Knysna Infrastructure Group chair Eugene Vermaak said two pumps had been installed ahead of the rain, but an Eskom power outage disrupted operations at the Charlesford pump station.

The group is a nonprofit organisation that signed a memorandum of understanding with the municipality to help fix water and sanitation infrastructure issues.

“Additionally, two pumps were installed just before the storm came.

“Trees fell around the station, which also caused a problem.

“However, over the weekend, two pumps were installed in the station, and a team is working hard to remove the trees,” Vermaak said.