Matshikiza, Dyani honoured posthumously in national orders

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Eastern Cape pianist and composer Todd Matshikiza and South African double bassist Johnny Dyani were among the late cultural figures to be posthumously honoured by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 2026 National Orders ceremony.

Mandela Bay Theatre Complex chief executive Monde Ngonyama reflected on both artists’ lasting artistic influence and what he called their enduring winning formula of creativity and collaboration.

The announcement of the recipients of South Africa’s National Orders — including both locals and foreigners — was made by the chancellor of the National Orders, Presidency director-general Phindile Baleni.

The awards ceremony took place on Tuesday at Sefako Makgatho, the presidential guesthouse in Pretoria.

The National Orders represent SA’s highest honours, bestowed by the president on citizens and eminent foreigners who have contributed to the advancement of democracy and made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.

The honours also recognise individuals who have helped build a nonracial, nonsexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa, as envisioned in the constitution.

Ramaphosa conferred the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Mapungubwe, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo on deserving recipients.

The Order of Ikhamanga honours South African citizens who have excelled in the arts, culture, literature, music, journalism or sport.

The SA Music Awards (Samas) extended congratulations and respect to the group of musicians and cultural pioneers who were honoured, while Recording Industry of SA (RiSA) chief executive Nhlanhla Sibisi described the honourees as “architects of sound and spirit” whose work continued to define the global relevance of South African music.

“These icons and pioneers have carried the story of our nation through rhythm, harmony and fearless creativity,” Sibisi said.

“Their work is not only artistic excellence, it’s nation-building, cultural preservation and global influence.”

Sibisi said the recognition by the Presidency reaffirmed South African music as a vital part of the democratic journey and a living archive of the country’s collective memory.

“We honour these trailblazers not only for what they have achieved but for the doors they have opened for generations of artists who continue to carry our sound to the world,” he said.

Matshikiza, who died on March 4 1968 in Zambia at the age of 46, was originally from Komani.

He was posthumously awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in Gold for his contribution to the liberation and cultural enrichment of South Africa through his work as a journalist, composer, jazz pianist and music educator.

His establishment of the Todd Matshikiza School of Music, influential journalism for Drum magazine — in which his distinctive writing style became known as “Matshikese” — and his composition of the score for the musical King Kong are cited as key parts of his legacy.

Ngonyama reflected on Matshikiza’s influence, saying his legacy became clearer through studying South African theatre history and the careers of artists such as Miriam Makeba, Letta Mbulu, Caiphus Semenya and Hugh Masekela.

Ngonyama said Matshikiza’s name repeatedly surfaced in discussions about the success of King Kong, the landmark 1950s musical that helped launch the international careers of several South African performers.

He said the production demonstrated the power of collective talent and international collaboration, noting its impact on the global recognition of South African music and theatre.

Ngonyama said Matshikiza’s work as a journalist revealed a personality marked by humour and creativity, and reflected on how studying his legacy had influenced his own thinking about arts development in the Eastern Cape.

He said this had led to the development of a new musical project titled Bhayi Lam, which aimed to bring together individual talents as part of a collective production, with the goal of launching careers in a similar spirit to King Kong.

Another Eastern Cape artist posthumously honoured was Dyani, of KuGompo City, who died on October 24 1986 in Germany at the age of 40.

Dyani received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his outstanding contribution to music as a South African jazz double bassist, vocalist and recording artist.

Best known for his work with The Blue Notes jazz band, which departed SA in 1964 to perform abroad as exiled artists, Dyani’s career helped showcase South African jazz on the international stage.

He performed widely across Europe and remains recognised for his influence on global jazz.

Ngonyama described Dyani’s recognition as a story of resilience and artistic dedication, noting that his legacy had been uncovered through research into overlooked figures in South African jazz history.

He reflected on the broader legacy of local theatre and music pioneers such as Dr John Kani, Dr Winston Ntshona, Dr Athol Fugard, Gibson Kente and the late Nomhle Nkonyeni, saying their work thrived despite limited funding and support.

Ngonyama said their international success was driven by a determination to tell South African stories to the world, adding that their art became a powerful form of expression during apartheid.

He contrasted this with the present, suggesting that while more funding now existed, contemporary artists may lack the same urgency to seek international platforms or tell distinctly South African stories.

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