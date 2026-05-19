Walmer residents blow a gasket over tuk-tuk business

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The tuk-tuk business in Walmer has elicited a host of complaints from residents.

The municipality has launched an investigation into a controversial tuk-tuk business operating from a residential area in Walmer, where mounting complaints have arisen over alleged illegal land use, persistent noise and safety concerns.

Officials are now probing whether the operation complies with zoning regulations and municipal by-laws.

Meanwhile, the man who has been operating the business in 8th Avenue, Villiers Road, for the past year insists the venture is legitimate.

But residents say their once-quiet suburb has been turned into an unregulated workshop and that frequent pounding from mechanical work, especially on a Sunday, disturbs their peace.

The House of Tuks business had taken over an abandoned house and, according to residents, it is allegedly not licensed to conduct business in a residential area.

House of Tuks manager Abbas Samuels dismissed the allegations, putting the reactions down to jealousy.

“When you try to create something and people are not happy, [you get] stunts like this,” Samuels said.

“Instead of attacking criminals, they are attacking people trying to make an honest living.

“We’re not stealing from anyone.

“We’re working hard.”

Several residents claimed the vehicles kept breaking down in the middle of the busy road, causing a traffic hazard.

One resident said the constant noise from the tuk-tuks being worked on had become a nightmare.

Another said they did not necessarily mind living close to a business but they were consistently disturbed by the panel beating and revving of engines at all hours.

“This isn’t an industrial area,” the resident said.

Another resident said they had witnessed multiple near-accidents when the tuk-tuks broke down in the middle of the street and had to be pushed, sometimes into their driveways.

A fourth resident said when the house was abandoned some time back it had attracted vagrants and criminal elements.

So, at first, from a security aspect, they were happy to see it had been occupied.

However, the noise situation and the number of vehicles breaking down had become unbearable.

Samuels insisted the business was registered.

“This is not an illegal business. It’s a registered business,” he said.

A pair of tuk-tuks in need of repair at the Walmer property. Picture: THE HERALD (Eugene Coetzee)

Asked for the registration details, he said the reporter would need to speak to his brother who had all the details.

However, Samuels did not supply his name.

Samuels said he had forwarded the reporter’s contact details to his brother and to the property owner, whom he only identified by his first name.

Neither had contacted the reporter by the time of publication.

Samuels said they paid R10,000 monthly in rent.

He confirmed they ran a tuk-tuk business and said it was their only branch in Gqeberha.

They had reportedly previously operated in William Moffett and later in North End before moving to Walmer.

“There was not enough business in the other areas and the rent was too high. So we wanted to be closer to Walmer location.

“We help people who struggle to get around,” he said, adding that their services were cheaper than using e-hailers or taxis.

He said they had eight drivers and a mechanic.

Tuk-tuks on the pavement outside the Walmer transport business. Picture: THE HERALD (Eugene Coetzee)

Samuels claimed none of the residents had raised any issues directly.

He said their vehicles were being fixed inside the yard.

“The municipality was here a year ago and again six months ago.”

During both visits, he said, nothing was found to be unlawful and there had not been any fines issued against the business.

The police had also never paid them a visit and, in fact, a police officer resided at the property, Samuels said.

“I don’t understand the complaints.

“We are taking people off the streets and providing them with jobs so they can put food on the table for their families.”

He said the drivers were paid R4,500 a month and were required to meet a target of R300 a day.

His brother also ran similar businesses in Johannesburg and Durban.

The vehicles, Samuels said, were imported from India.

There were plans to expand to Cape Town and KuGompo City.

Ward 3 councillor Dave Hayselden said he had not been aware of a tuk-tuk business operating in Villiers Road.

Hayselden then sent an email to officials at the municipality’s human settlements directorate on Thursday, asking for the matter to be investigated.

“It would appear that the above-mentioned residence has been abandoned and is being used as a tuk-tuk operational centre,” Hayselden wrote.

“Please investigate and revert soonest.”

Metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the municipality was aware of the concerns raised.

“The matter has recently been brought to the attention of the municipality through complaints from members of the public,” Soyaya said.

“At this stage, the municipality is in the process of verifying the allegations and establishing the ownership status of the property, the nature of the occupation and whether the activities being conducted on the site comply with applicable municipal by-laws, land use rights, business licensing requirements and planning regulations.”

In terms of the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act, the Nelson Mandela Bay Land Use Scheme and relevant municipal by-laws, all land use activities and business operations within the metro must comply with approved zoning rights, land use approvals and health and safety requirements.

“Where noncompliance is identified, the municipality may institute the necessary enforcement and compliance processes in line with the law,” he said.

Soyaya said the municipality could not immediately conclusively classify the occupation as illegal and that the relevant assessments and investigations first needed to be concluded.

“Due process must be followed to determine whether there has been any contravention of municipal regulations or unauthorised occupation of the property.

“The municipality is currently engaging the relevant internal departments, including land planning, public health, human settlements and law enforcement to assess the matter comprehensively.

“Metro Police is also investigating the matter.”

He said the municipality remained committed to ensuring all business operations and land use activities complied with the applicable legislative and regulatory framework, while also responding to community concerns in a fair, lawful and responsible manner.

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