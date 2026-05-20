Cabaret show to support productions at National Arts Festival

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Tarryn Light is hosting a ‘Cabaret & Chardonnay’ show at the Savoy Theatre on Friday evening

Local theatre talent will take centre stage this week when performer and producer Tarryn Light hosts a fundraising cabaret evening in support of her productions heading to the upcoming National Arts Festival in Makhanda.

The production, titled Cabaret & Chardonnay, will be staged at the Savoy Theatre in Perridgevale on Friday and will feature a mix of live music, dance, aerial artistry and theatrical performances by local artists.

The fundraiser forms part of efforts to help Tarryn Light Productions travel to Makhanda, where the company will present both a burlesque-inspired production and Light’s one-woman autobiographical show, Neuro Spicy.

“I absolutely love the cabaret style because it creates such a relaxed and enjoyable environment for people,” Light said.

“Audiences can come in after a long day at work, have something to eat, enjoy a drink and just switch off for the evening.

“It’s colourful, fun and theatrical, and I think that’s what makes it special.

“People aren’t just watching a performance, they’re experiencing an evening out where they can really immerse themselves in the music and atmosphere.”

The showcase will incorporate elements from productions Light has worked on over the past five years, including Rocky, Chicago and Moulin Rouge!

Light also stressed the importance of supporting the National Arts Festival, describing it as a vital platform for artists across the Eastern Cape, giving artists an opportunity to showcase their work, grow their audiences and keep local theatre and performance spaces alive.

MC for the evening, Lesa-Mare Harris, described Light as a passionate creative committed to uplifting local performers and creating opportunities for artists in the region.

“Tarryn Light is a well-known theatrical figure as well as a fabulous businesswoman.

“She is driven and self-motivated like no one else. She always strives to include as much local talent as possible.

“The show, Cabaret & Chardonnay, is no exception, with local talent like herself showcasing the best of cabaret and burlesque. It promises to be an eventful and fun evening.

“The money raised will allow Tarryn Light Productions to take her shows and some local talent to the NAF in Grahamstown [Makhanda], broadening the horizons for local artists and creating show-stopping entertainment,” Harris said.

She encouraged residents to support productions and performers, saying the sustainability of the arts depended heavily on community support.

“The National Arts Festival is honestly a necessity for the arts and culture space in the Eastern Cape.

“Artists work incredibly hard throughout the year and the festival gives them a platform to showcase that work and connect with audiences.

“If we want the arts to continue growing, people need to support local productions, attend shows and help keep these spaces alive for future performers and creatives,” she said.

At Makhanda, alongside the burlesque production, Light’s Neuro Spicy explores her experiences living with ADHD and autism, reflecting on the challenges she has faced throughout her life and career.

The show takes place on Friday at the Savoy Theatre in Perridgevale.

Tickets cost R180 per person or R1,300 for a table of eight, with all tickets including a complimentary glass of wine.

Audience members are also encouraged to bring their own snacks.

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