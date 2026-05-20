Decorated soldier marks another academic milestone at NMU

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Botswana military leader Brigadier-General Christopher Mbaakanyi has completed a doctoral degree in conflict transformation and management

An insatiable quest for intellectual growth saw a decorated soldier cross the Nelson Mandela University graduation stage not in military gear, but in academic regalia after obtaining a doctoral degree in conflict transformation and management.

Botswana military member Brigadier-General Christopher Mbaakanyi managed to bridge the gap between theory and practice with his doctoral research.

The research was shaped by his deployment in South Sudan, inspiring a systems-based analysis of Botswana’s fragmented and overlapping anti-poverty strategies, policies and programmes.

“Witnessing the realities of conflict and deprivation first-hand shaped my desire to pursue research in rural development and human security, with the aim of contributing to practical structural violence solutions,” he said.

Rooted within the Faculty of Humanities’ thematic area of peace and security studies, the research approaches poverty not merely as a social struggle, but as a source of violence embedded within society.

“My study establishes that both the state and society bear a responsibility to address structural violence.

“As Johan Galtung posits, when individuals are deprived of basic needs unnecessarily, despite available resources, this constitutes a form of violence,” Mbaakanyi said.

Focusing on the Kweneng East district between 2015 and 2022, and drawing on both statistical data and lived experience, the findings show that disjointed anti-poverty strategies contribute to persistent structural violence.

“Better-designed and inclusive strategies can reduce inequality, promote social stability and foster more inclusive forms of peace,” he said.

Born in Francistown and raised in the village of Tutume, Mbaakanyi’s early experiences played a formative role in shaping his outlook.

At a young age, he and his elder sister were sent to attend primary school near the Zimbabwean border, where they lived with relatives in a foreign, more demanding environment.

“I vividly recall the influx of refugees crossing into Botswana, fleeing the pursuit of Rhodesian forces.

“Witnessing this at such a young age left a lasting impression on me,” he said.

Mbaakanyi initially showed strong promise in football, this led to his recruitment by the Notwane Football Club, followed by his transition to the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) football team — a turning point that marked the beginning of his military career.

He brings a wealth of experience to his academic achievement, including participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions, a background in telecommunications and radar engineering, and three master’s degrees in project management (2016), strategic management (2020), and conflict transformation and management (2020).

Mbaakanyi enrolled in the doctoral programme in 2020 while at the rank of colonel, balancing demanding professional responsibilities with academic work.

He credits his supervisor, Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, for consistent guidance and support, and acknowledges the invaluable contributions of family, friends and volunteers whose insights enriched the study.

Reflecting on the milestone, he emphasised the importance of continuous learning.

“This milestone does not mark the end of my perseverance but reinforces the need to continually strengthen knowledge through ongoing research and study.”

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