Gayton McKenzie orders probe into Somali group’s use of coat of arms

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Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has ordered a probe into a Somali group’s use of the South African coat of arms.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has ordered an investigation into the use of the South African coat of arms by the Somali Association of South Africa.

The association featured the South African coat of arms and national flag alongside the Somali flag and coat of arms on a poster advertising a gathering to appoint a new Gauteng chairperson.

The coat of arms is not a decorative element available for adoption by any organisation that finds it convenient. — Gayton McKenzie

Images of the poster circulated widely on social media, prompting some users to question whether using the South African national emblem was lawful.

McKenzie said he had been alerted to the issue.

“The South African coat of arms is one of our country’s most sacred national symbols,” McKenzie said. “It embodies the sovereignty, heritage, and constitutional values of our democracy.”

He said the Heraldry Act prohibits anyone from using, manufacturing, or reproducing a state heraldic representation without written authority from the state herald.

“This protection applies to all persons and all organisations, without exception,” the minister said.

McKenzie said he has referred the matter to Thembinkosi Mabaso, the state herald at the Bureau of Heraldry, to conduct an investigation.

The minister has requested a report on the findings within 10 working days.

The bureau has been tasked with issuing a compliance notice to halt any unauthorised use if a violation is confirmed and applying sanctions should the organisation fail to comply.

“The integrity of South Africa’s national symbols is non-negotiable,” McKenzie said.

“The coat of arms is not a decorative element available for adoption by any organisation that finds it convenient. It belongs to the people of South Africa and must be treated with the dignity and legal respect it commands.”

He said the department would provide an update once the Bureau of Heraldry completes its investigation, reiterating that action will be taken if the organisation is found to have contravened the law.

“My department will act decisively wherever the law has been contravened, and this matter will be dealt with as a precedent for how such contraventions are handled going forward.”

The association changed its logo on social media to remove the coat of arms after the minister’s statement, while keeping representations of the flags. — TimesLIVE