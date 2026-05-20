MPs order Lobishe to respond to more governance issues

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Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has been given until Thursday to respond to a raft of issues raised during a meeting earlier in May of parliament’s portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs

A forged signature in a municipal circular advertising two traffic officers’ posts, a R1.7bn write-off and senior managers acting in positions without council approval.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has been ordered to submit reports on these and other issues to parliament’s portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

MPs engaged in heated exchanges with Lobishe and other senior Bay officials on the state of the metro when they appeared before the committee two weeks ago.

A letter sent by committee chair Zweli Mkhize details 15 resolutions adopted after the committee’s May 6 meeting, during which concerns were raised about political infighting in the Bay, acting appointments, alleged irregular expenditure and governance failures.

In the letter, dated May 14, Mkhize set a deadline for the bulk of the reports to be submitted by Thursday (May 21).

Lobishe was told to respond to a letter from her suspended chief of staff, Mlungisi Lumka, and to identify the statements she believed unfairly disregarded her responses during the parliamentary sitting.

The letter, which was leaked to the media, formed part of Lumka’s submission opposing his suspension, in which he accused the mayor of scapegoating him and of lying to parliament.

“The mayor was requested to respond to a letter that was published by Lumka, containing disparaging remarks about the mayor,” Mkhize said.

“The mayor indicated that there were untrue statements that she wanted to bring to the attention [of the committee] in the letter.

“The mayor complained that she considered some of the utterances made during the engagements with the committee as being unjust and that she was not [satisfied as] some of her responses were unreasonably dismissed.

“The committee requested the mayor to submit in writing statements [which] she believed were unjust or those where her responses were unreasonably dismissed as misleading the committee.”

He said Bay speaker Eugene Johnson had offered to compile a report based on the recommendations of the ad hoc committee established by council to investigate Lobishe’s non-responsiveness to parliament.

“The report will include comments in the legal opinion that allude to the speaker being put under duress by the committee, including the minutes and register of councillors present during the April 30 process to elect an ad hoc committee to investigate the executive mayor’s non-response.”

He also asked for details on evergreen contacts.

In December, the council wrote off R1.7bn for unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

“The metro must provide reasons for each amount declared irregular; motivation for each write-off; and whether any officials were investigated for the irregular expenditure,” Mkhize said.

He said the committee was informed that several acting executive directors had not been formally authorised by the council to serve in those positions.

He said this was a result of disagreement among the city’s political leadership.

“The metro must submit a report indicating how long these positions have been vacant; which officials have been acting; for how long; and the relevant council approvals.”

He said Lobishe must get a legal opinion on the impact of decisions made by acting senior managers whose positions were not authorised by council resolution.

A deadline of June 6 was set for this report.

“The mayor must furnish, within the promised seven days, a detailed report on the appending of the chief financial officer’s forged signature in a municipal circular advertising two traffic officer positions.”

Acting mayor Thembinkosi Mafana confirmed that Mkhize’s letter had been received.

“The mayor, as well as the acting city manager and the CFO, are currently engaged with the National Treasury to address the issue around the grants and the threat to withhold grants.

“When the mayor returns, responses to Cogta will be addressed and delivered on time,” Mafana said.

DA councillor Siyasanga Sijadu said she hoped Lobishe would not throw her staff under the bus again if the city failed to respond.

“At the committee, she said her staff member was traumatised by the ordeal [after her name was mentioned]; yet it was a situation she created in an attempt to evade accountability.

“The mayor has proven to be a law unto herself.

“The crisis residents have been crying about for so long is finally being heard.

“For far too long our cries had been met with deaf ears; we are now hopeful that accountability, order and the rule of law will be restored.

“Perhaps this also will show the president that his utterances about the good work being done in this city were highly inaccurate and misguided,” Sijadu said.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said the party was deeply concerned by the governance and financial allegations against the municipality.

“The issues raised are very serious as irregular expenditure in the city is the highest in the country, at R30bn.

“Evergreen contracts remain a source of concern for an increase in irregular expenditure and the unauthorised acting appointments, and ongoing political and administrative chaos.

“The ACDP calls for transparency and accountability for those responsible for what’s transpiring now in the city,” he said.

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