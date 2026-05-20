PhD graduate highlights crucial role communication plays in health care

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Communicative injustice combined with healthcare injustice in the Life Esidimeni tragedy was the subject of health sociologist Dr Qawekazi Maqabuka’s doctoral dissertation.

Communication is a key pillar for success in most industries and a lack of this in health care could have fatal consequences.

This was among the pivotal points raised by Nelson Mandela University health sociologist Dr Qawekazi Maqabuka’s doctoral dissertation.

Maqabuka’s dissertation honed in on how the Life Esidimeni tragedy highlighted and combined communicative injustice with healthcare injustice.

The timing of her accolade at the recent autumn graduation season was perfect as, in April, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed its decision to prosecute the individuals responsible for the Life Esidimeni tragedy, following years of investigations and an inquest.

“It’s been 10 long years since the Gauteng department of health terminated its contract with the psychiatric care facility, Life Esidimeni, relocating some 1,700 mental healthcare patients from specialised facilities to unlicensed, illegal NGOs to save costs,” Maqabuka said.

This decision resulted in the deaths of more than 140 patients, collective trauma and 44 patients still missing.

“In my dissertation, I explore the concept of communicative justice by analysing how those responsible for the Esidimeni relocation ‘project’, as well as the service providers overseeing the NGOs, failed to communicate with or consult the families of the patients.

“The families had no idea how to find out what was happening to their loved ones, nor were their rights to be involved in the care and wellbeing of their loved ones respected.

“Many families had to try to get information from security guards and staff at Life Esidimeni.

“This is communicative injustice to the extreme.”

Family members testified about this during the arbitration that started in 2017, led by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

The Ombud Report highlights how the relocation decisions were made without due diligence or adherence to healthcare standards.

The deaths of the patients were caused by a combination of starvation, neglect and lack of medical care.

Maqabuka said this conduct by the department was not only a case of systemic failure in health care, governance and accountability, it was a case study in communicative injustice.

Another act of communicative injustice she raises is that SA has 12 official languages but patients who cannot communicate in English often do not get the care they need.

“Dr Maqabuka’s study gives a very nuanced and sensitive account of the key role communication plays in the recognition of our personhood and dignity, and raises how much more important communication is in the rights and humanity of those who are not able to speak for themselves.”

This was said by one of her PhD supervisors, Prof Nomalanga Mkhize, director of the School of Governmental and Social Sciences at NMU.

Another case Maqabuka cites was first reported by Msindisi Fengu in City Press on March 24 2018, where Legal Aid SA, represented by senior advocate Lila Crouse, had managed to avert a case similar to Life Esidimeni.

In the legal case “Frail care crisis collective vs MEC for social development”, the Eastern Cape MEC wanted to move 236 frail care and disabled patients from Lorraine Frail Care and Algoa Frail Care in the province to NGOs to reduce costs.

In June 2016, the department gave notice to the two frail care facilities of its intention to terminate the contract with the Life Healthcare Group which managed them, effective December 31 2016.

The families were only informed of the intended closure of the two centres on November 19 2016.

“In 2026, state mental health facilities remain mismanaged, under-resourced and have yet again been investigated and censured by the current health ombud,” Maqabuka said.

The families of the Life Esidimeni patients have since called for transparency from the NPA, to be included in the process and to be communicated with about what is happening.

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