Second edition of entrepreneurial programme launched in Bay

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Two of last year's participants in The Entrepreneur Programme: NMB Edition, Julie Coetzee of Sweet Thing Meringues and Siyamthanda Mahabeni-Tshidino of Siya's Meals, with Bay business chamber strategic initiatives manager Lunga Mjodo

By getting involved we can help to resurrect the economy in Nelson Mandela Bay and SA and put ourselves in a position to challenge the unemployment crisis.

That was the message from Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) socioeconomic development and transformation specialist Bulelani Veto, who was speaking on Tuesday at the launch of the second Bay edition of The Entrepreneur Programme.

Addressing the gathering at the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, Veto said he was excited about the success of the first edition of the programme in the metro.

“Our aim as Acsa is to use our airports to transform our economy and uplift our communities.

“Unemployment is currently a bloodbath and we can sulk and sit on the side or we can get involved and try to turn the situation around.

“Your Bay business chamber is amazing because it really gets involved.

“We believe that this is the Bay of opportunities, and the chamber is a big part of that.”

The Entrepreneur Programme was launched 16 years ago by iLembe Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Tourism in KwaZulu-Natal in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Acsa, through King Shaka International Airport.

The aim was to empower micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and in 2025 the programme expanded to Nelson Mandela Bay.

This was done by linking up with the Gqeberha-based business chamber, Nelson Mandela University and The Herald and Kingfisher FM as media partners.

Julie Coetzee of Sweet Thing Meringues, the Gqeberha enterprise that won first prize in the competition linked to last year’s competition, said the programme had been a transformative moment for her and her business partner.

She said they had injected the R50,000 prize straight back into the business.

“It allowed us to, among other things, stockpile egg whites and buy a new oven.

“Until that point, we had been making do with an amakrokko-krokko oven which we had become expert at fixing.

“The new one allowed us to properly test the market and today we have six more.“

Coetzee said they had started Sweet Thing in a flatlet and now ran it from a factory in Walmer Downs, marketing their products to a wide range of supermarkets primarily in the Western and Eastern Cape.

“We have nine employees, all formerly unemployed single moms, who we trained on the job.

“Currently, we are the only mass-produced meringue manufacturer using real eggs, pure cane sugar and no preservatives.”

She said besides the big cash prize, The Entrepreneur Programme had benefited Sweet Thing Meringue in multiple other ways.

“It gave us media exposure, allowed us to meet other entrepreneurs, and gave us friendly faces when we needed to be held for a time.

“It linked us with mentors and gave us the opportunity to continue to benefit from business chamber courses.”

Siyamthanda Mahabeni-Tshidino, whose enterprise Siya Meals came third in last year’s competition, said she had been intent on finding just enough money to move her struggling business along, but ended up with much more.

“It was a side hustle but when as part of the competition I had to write down my business plan, I saw — this can be it.”

She and her team were able to buy a truck, which they covered in company signage, and they had gone from strength to strength since.

“I developed the company so it could operate even if I was not there on site, and in fact right now my team is catering at a municipal event and I know they will be fine.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber strategic initiatives manager Lunga Mjodo said the programme helped successful applicant enterprises in numerous ways.

“These include access to the chamber’s entrepreneurial desk, to funding and markets, and an opportunity to advertise.”

He said MSMEs were an important part of the economy.

“That is why this programme can help turn around the Bay economy, together with the terrible problem of unemployment.”

iLembe chief executive Cobus Oelofse also praised the active role being played by the Bay business chamber.

He said it was a key component of the success of the metro’s inaugural edition of The Entrepreneur Programme.

To qualify to be selected for The 2026 Entrepreneur Programme: NMB Edition, MSMEs must be based and operational in the Bay.

They must also have turnover of less than R10m a year and have been in operation for at least 12 months.

Applicants can email Mariam Alexander at intelligence@nmbbusinesschamber.co.za for the application form.

The closing date is July 2.

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