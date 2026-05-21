Ghana postpones citizen evacuation from South Africa

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The ministry of foreign affairs in Ghana has announced that the planned evacuation of its citizens from South Africa has been deferred.

The first group of 300 Ghanaians was originally scheduled to depart South Africa on Thursday following what the Ghanaian government described as a surge in “xenophobic attacks” targeting African nationals.

The ministry, however, said there was a delay in the planned evacuation due to factors such as screening requirements and a surge in the number of citizens registering for repatriation. More than 800 Ghanaians have registered with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria seeking to be evacuated.

​“Considering the numbers involved and the South African legal conditions that have to be met, including mandatory passenger screening, multi-institutional co-ordination and flight permits, the planned evacuation has been deferred by a few days to enable our high commission to meet these evacuation conditions,” the Ghana government said.

​“Ghanaian and South African authorities have agreed to enhanced and more efficient pre-evacuation modalities to expedite the process. Meanwhile, senior government officials on both sides remain actively engaged on this important exercise.”

The evacuation effort comes amid heightening tensions in South Africa regarding undocumented migrants. Recent protests have seen citizens demanding the immediate deportation of foreign nationals.

However, some of these demonstrations have reportedly spiralled into violence and unlawful acts of intimidation. Members of certain protest groups have been stopping individuals on the street to demand identification, leading various African nationals to condemn the actions as xenophobic attacks.

Before the postponement being officially announced, only one person reportedly appeared at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday morning.

Despite the setback, the government of Ghana has assured its citizens in South Africa that they will be returned home safely in the coming days.

“We commend them for their remarkable understanding and patience,” the statement continued. “We shall continue to keep the public apprised in a transparent and timely manner, consistent with our good governance traditions.”

The government of Ghana has also announced a special offer for Ghanaians arriving in their home country. This includes the following:

A “welcome home” financial package;

Transportation assistance to their various destinations across Ghana;

Re-integration allowance;

Free psychosocial support; and

Entry into a special database for jobs and startup opportunities.

TimesLIVE