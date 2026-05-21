Luck runs out for serial housebreaker/rapist

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Lucky Sithole has been ordered to serve a life jail term for an attack on a woman at her home in Randburg.

A woman who was viciously attacked by a serial housebreaker/rapist three years ago has been left with kidney damage, memory loss and lasting emotional trauma.

This evidence was presented in aggravation of sentence in the trial of Lucky Sithole, 49, in the Randburg magistrate’s court.

NPA South Gauteng spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said Sithole was convicted of attempted murder, rape, assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Sithole broke into the victim’s home in Randburg, where she was alone with her infant child, on February 27 2023, Mohlatlole said.

He assaulted her with a brick, strangled her and raped her. He also stabbed her multiple times with a broken bottle.

“The victim’s husband returned during the attack and alerted police.

“Officers found the accused raping the victim while she was bleeding profusely outside her shack. Despite police instructions to stop, the accused continued with the rape and attempted to flee before he was arrested.

“DNA evidence linked the accused to the offences.”

Items taken from the victim were found in his possession.

The Randburg court was told during sentencing proceedings that Sithole had previous convictions for rape, robbery, murder and housebreaking with intent to rape.

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