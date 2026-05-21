NMU physics master’s student cracks invite to Heidelberg Laureate Forum

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MSc in Physics student at Nelson Mandela University Hayley Britz has been selected to attend the 13th Heidelberg Laureate Forum at Heidelberg University in Germany in September. Picture:

Nelson Mandela University MSc in Physics student Hayley Britz has been selected to attend the 13th Heidelberg Laureate Forum at Heidelberg University in Germany in September.

The forum is an annual weeklong networking conference in which 200 international students in the mathematics and computer science disciplines are selected to interact with recipients of the most esteemed awards in their fields (laureates).

Britz said her selection presented an unparalleled opportunity to connect with and be mentored by experts.

She started her master’s studies at NMU’s Centre for High Resolution Transmission Electron Microscopy this year.

Her research centres on the use of computer simulations to study how hydrogen atoms move through iron at the atomic level under mechanical strain.

It aims to improve the safety and reliability of materials used in clean and sustainable nuclear and hydrogen energy technologies.

Her supervisors are Prof Jaco Olivier, Dr Hlanganani Nyembe and Dr Genevéve Marx.

Britz said she expected the forum to be a transformative masterclass in which she could gain knowledge on techniques and the philosophy of problem-solving.

“I believe that I will find inspiration and direction for my current and future studies, build confidence in my ability to confer meaningfully and possibly discover new interests by engaging with peers and laureates.”

She said she was profoundly grateful and fortunate to be selected and looked forward to visiting Germany and meeting people of diverse interests and backgrounds.

She wants to follow a career in academia.

“Working as a practical demonstrator and tutor in the physics department, I find teaching especially enjoyable and gratifying; it has taught me much about science communication and collaboration [by] understanding or solving subtly nuanced problems from different valid perspectives.

“And I believe that the best part of doing research is sharing it with others,” she said.

In 2025, Britz received the Vice-Chancellor’s Award for the Best First-Degree student at the University’s Academic Achievers Awards ceremony.

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