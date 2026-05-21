Pig disease outbreak in Gqeberha raises concerns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pigs move around in the Grogro informal settlement in the Sherwood area. Picture: THE HERALD

The rotting carcasses of pigs are piling up in the Grogro informal settlement in the Sherwood area in Gqeberha, which has been hit by an outbreak of African swine fever.

African swine fever is a contagious disease that affects only pigs and cannot transfer to people or other animals.

On Monday morning, residents reported a number of dead pigs found at three different parts of Sherwood, outside of Grogro.

A Herald team visited the area on Wednesday and was immediately hit by the stench of rotting meat.

As pigs ran between houses looking for food, a number of carcasses were seen on piles of rubbish.

A lone dog was eating one of the decomposing carcasses that was covered in maggots.

Ward 39 councillor Margaret de Andrade said residents had alerted her to the situation this week.

“The pigs are always walking around Sherwood, especially when the rubbish is out for collection,” De Andrade said.

“They eat the rubbish and this brings them into these roads.

“Some residents are even upset with other residents for feeding the pigs.”

Pigs move around in the Grogro informal settlement in the Sherwood area. Picture: THE HERALD (Werner Hills)

According to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s director for environmental health, Dr Patrick Nodwele, health officials were alerted to the issue on Monday.

“Upon arrival on site, our initial suspicion was possible poisoning,” Nodwele said.

“However, after engaging the state veterinary services and conducting the necessary tests, the final confirmed diagnosis was African swine fever.”

He said preliminary indications suggested freely roaming domestic pigs may have come into contact with wild pigs in the area, resulting in the spread of the disease.

“To prevent further infections, the municipality’s environmental health practitioners, working with the state veterinary services team, conducted community outreach and awareness campaigns in the affected informal settlement.

“Residents and pig owners were educated on the importance of containing pigs, improving animal control measures and preventing the further spread of the disease.”

When told that the state vet had performed testing, a Grogro resident, who did not want to be named, said she had heard about the results but still believed the situation was due to poisoning.

“You will see four pigs die in two hours; that is too fast for it to be sickness.”

Another resident said the stench from the carcasses was unbearable.

“This is really terrible.

“People are coming and collecting these pigs to eat them; they are playing with their lives.”

Grogro resident Salie Jumat said that for the past two weeks, the carcasses had been turning up at all the dump sites around the area.

“First there were five pigs, and then another four — a mother and her three babies — and then there were two big black pigs.

“Literally, every day there is a new one.

“The pigs die in the community and then residents bring them here to the dump sites.

“They bring them to the front here because of the smell but the problem is we don’t have municipal services here so we have to burn our rubbish at these sites, and now that there are dead pigs at the rubbish sites we can’t burn our rubbish so it’s getting really dirty here now.”

Beverley Grove resident Charl Swart posted a video to a local WhatsApp group on April 14 which showed a dead pig at the entrance to Grogro.

“We do have animals that roam around the area and we try to be as tolerant as possible because we understand that raising animals helps people to sustain themselves and their families but when something like this outbreak happens tolerance goes out the window,” Swart said.

“It is an unsavoury and unwanted situation.”

In an African swine fever outbreak and surveillance update report earlier in 2026, the department of agriculture said African swine fever had first reached the Eastern Cape in 2019 and since then 58 outbreaks had been reported, the last in November 2025.

“There is no effective vaccination or treatment available for African swine fever,” the report said.

“Control measures are based on quarantine and movement controls.”

The situation comes as SA is grappling with a severe foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen said on May 5 that 2.5-million animals had been vaccinated against the disease, with 376,122 of those vaccinations taking place in the Eastern Cape.

“We have signed a memorandum of intent and an action plan which will immediately accelerate our FMD eradication efforts,” he said at the time, adding that a team of animal health experts would travel to Brazil for an intensive knowledge exchange.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya reassured residents that African swine fever did not pose a threat to human health and could not be transmitted to people.

However, residents were strongly urged not to consume meat from dead or infected pigs.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald