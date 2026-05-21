Renowned flautist Chetan Rathod ready to delight Gqeberha fans

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Flautist from India Chetan Rathod who is a disciple of one of the greatest flautist in this generation, Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia ji, is bringing soulful strains of the flute to the Bay on Saturday. Picture:

Music lovers in Gqeberha are in for a uniquely authentic experience — renowned flautist Chetan Rathod will be delivering a one-night-only performance in the city this weekend.

Rathod, who is a disciple of one of the greatest flautists of this generation, Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia ji, is set to take the stage at the Westview Sports Club in Newton Park on Saturday.

He will be accompanied by Walmer resident Chetan Narotam on the tabla — a pair of hand drums from the Indian subcontinent which are the principal percussion instrument in Hindustani classical music.

Rathod, who is being hosted by the Nirvana Performing Arts Circle, said he was excited to be performing in the Bay for the first time.

“Before I perform, I always say all blessing and knowledge is dedicated to my guru; I always give credit to the land where I learnt the music.

“From the outset I am like the flute, I am hollow, free of any ego, I am an instrument of music, teacher ... and offer gratitude to the audience that will be recipients.

“In the spirituality of the traditional Indian make-up of a personality, we have seven energy centres called chakras.

“In the Indian classical music system, we have seven basic musical notes.

“When I play these various sounds, it actually awakens the various chakras ... and brings light to fellow humanity as well as creation,” Rathod said.

He said music possessed the ability to stabilise people and unite humanity, which he hoped to achieve through his performances.

“What is beautiful about Indian classical music is that everything that is playing for that particular concert or event is unscripted.

“It is a completely clean canvas; the artist has to allow themselves to become a vessel, and whatever energy starts to come from within is expressed in the music.

“Nothing is scripted, there will be no musical notes being followed; we will find inspiration on the night that makes it unique, spiritual and connects to a higher plain,” Rathod said.

While working in the marketing department of a pharmaceutical company in India, Rathod attended one of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia’s performances.

He was deeply moved, immediately decided that he wanted to follow in the master’s footsteps and got the rare opportunity to study under his direction as a residential scholar.

The legendary Indian music director is regarded as the world’s foremost maestro of the bansuri (North Indian bamboo flute) in the Hindustani classical tradition.

“Bansuri basically means the sound of the bamboo, so the bamboo flute is more than 5,000 years old.

“It also links to a Hindu God named Krishna and he plays the flute,” Rathod said.

“When he played the flute for a cow herd, these cows would come to him, his devotees would milk the cows while finding luminance as well as peace through the sound of the music, so it is a very natural sound.”

Having learnt from the best, Rathod opted to use his newfound knowledge to assist other aspiring musicians.

“I practise at least 10 to 12 hours a day, because music is like the ocean, so you are constantly learning, you just keep going deeper and deeper to the sounds as well as the notes.

“Even when I started learning it was a sort of spiritual exercise day in and day out to make that sound sweeter.

“As I became a senior student, I was able to go to my hometown, Rajkot, where I started my own music academy called Harivenu Flute Academy, which basically means Krishna’s Flute.

“I share the music with students from various walks of life,” Rathod said.

Narotam said he was excited to be performing again and sharing the stage with such a prominent musical figure.

“I have never played with Rathod before ... he is someone who actually spent time with a guru so that is exciting.

“In the Eastern Cape there is like a handful of us that play; it is basically me and my father that do actual performances, so it is a bit sad.

“This time around we are going to do something different in our performance; it will be classical and semi-classical.

“There is also an upcoming generation which is exciting, so things are finally changing in Gqeberha,” Narotam said.

Saturday’s show starts at 5pm. Tickets are R130. Contact Nirvana Performing Arts Circle chair Mahesh Narotam via his social media pages for details.

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