Six bodies discovered in three hours in Walmer Township area

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Gqeberha police are probing four separate murder incidents reported in the Walmer Township area on Thursday

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In a horrific sequence of events, six bodies were discovered within three hours in various parts of Walmer on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said Walmer detectives together with the provincial serious and violent crime investigation unit had launched a manhunt after four separate murder incidents reported in the Walmer Township area.

She said investigators were probing whether the cases were linked.

Gantana said in the first incident, Walmer police responded to a murder complaint at the graveyard in G-West at about 7.35am.

“Upon arrival, community members led officers to the body of a 37-year-old man, which was covered with a blanket.

“After removing the blanket, police found that the deceased had multiple gunshot wounds to the head and one gunshot wound to the left hand.”

The second incident occurred at about 9am in Phela Kula Street, Area Q.

“Police discovered the body of a 56-year-old foreign national male inside a residence.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the victim sustained gunshot wounds to the left cheek and left ribs.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.”

The third incident was reported at about 10.14am.

“Police responded to a complaint in the bushes near Airport Valley, Walmer, where the bodies of three unknown males were found lying with their hands tied.

“All three had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”

The fourth incident occurred 20 minutes later while police were still processing crime scenes in the area.

“A shepherd alerted police to another body discovered opposite the Solomon Mahlangu squatter camp in Walmer Township.

“They found the body of a 23-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, arms and legs, as well as visible bruises on the body.”

Gantana said the names of the deceased would be released once the next of kin had been informed.

“Detectives are working to determine whether the incidents are connected,” she said.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is urged to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Monde Sithole on 082-457-2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

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