News

WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission into TRC cases

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Subscribe today and enjoy a smarter, sleeker reading experience with The Herald app

2

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

3

Junior Boks ready to hit ground running against Chile, says Foote

4

Jeep recalls Wrangler and Grand Cherokee in South Africa

5

16 years on, the shoe that scored the first goal at 2010 World Cup

Related Articles