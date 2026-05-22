BAIC workers raise a host of grievances

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BAIC SA workers outside the Gqeberha plant earlier this week complained of being underpaid and salaries being paid late

Workers at vehicle assembler BAIC SA have accused the company of cutting wages, paying late and withholding overtime payments.

Employees claim their hourly rates were slashed from about R120 to less than R50.

Another allegation is that certain employees were blocked at the gate after putting in their normal hours for the day in an attempt to prevent them from leaving the premises because the company wanted them to work overtime.

The claims have drawn in the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and civic leaders, who have accused the company of exploiting vulnerable workers under the guise of industrial development.

BAIC’s Gqeberha plant assembles the BAIC B40 Plus and Beijing X55 Plus SUV models.

The current models are made using a semi-knocked-down process, which assembles vehicles with large, partially assembled and imported components into a complete car.

Workers have also questioned the whereabouts of BAIC chief executive Yang Yixin, with the union saying it is unaware if he has resigned or been reassigned.

BAIC brand and PR manager Ameena Hassan said the company was aware of the allegations.

“The company takes all employee concerns seriously and is currently engaging constructively with Numsa and relevant stakeholders regarding the matters raised.”

She said BAIC SA remained committed to fair labour practices, compliance with applicable labour laws and maintaining a professional and respectful working environment for all.

“BAIC SA does confirm that in line with policies, Yang was transferred back to China on completion of the prescribed period in his previous position.

“The business remains fully operational and focused on continuing constructive engagement through the appropriate channels.”

A worker, who did not want to be named, accused the company of exploitation, alleging their salaries had been cut.

Payslips shared with The Herald show that hourly rates changed from R119 in April 2023 to R114 in April 2025.

They then dropped to R48 in April 2026.

“We’re being mistreated and exploited,” the worker said.

“They lower our rates as they please and we’re also forced to work long hours.

“We’ve kept our heads down and continued as the company requires, meeting all their targets, but our salaries don’t reflect the work we’re putting in.”

A second worker accused the company of not giving them enough notice for shift changes or overtime.

“We’re forced to work overtime and when you say you can’t work overtime they [allegedly] stop you at the gate to prevent you from leaving.

“The CEO [Yang Yixin] would literally stand at the gate, blocking the exit and ask ‘Why do you go home?’” he alleged.

A third employee complained that their salaries were not always paid on time.

“We’re meant to be paid every fortnight but there have been repeated late payments and payslips do not arrive on time.

“There’s also an issue of incorrect amounts of overtime being paid to us or not receiving our overtime at all.

“We work overtime and expect to be paid accordingly but that never happens here.

“You work and wait to be shocked by what comes into your account.

“You have permanent workers making R3,800 every fortnight.

“These are people who left their jobs because the rate offered here was better than their previous jobs but that was cut to a third of what had been initially offered.”

Screenshots of messages exchanged among employees indicate some workers have been evicted from their accommodation due to repeated late salary payments.

Numsa Eastern Cape secretary Mziyanda Twani said the complaints against BAIC SA centred on allegations that the company had slashed workers’ hourly rates from about R120 to as little as R40.

“That company is an auto assembler and that company has downgraded workers,” Twani said.

“The initial group it had employed was earning R120 per hour.

“They were then put on a month-long hiatus around June last year and those employees returned to work.

“They were downgraded to around R40 to R48 an hour.

“Numsa demands that the salaries of workers should be aligned to what is obtained by other auto-assemblers such as VW Group Africa, Isuzu Motors SA, Toyota, Nissan, BMW and Mercedes-Benz SA.

“We’re saying these payments should align with the other automakers, including benefits such as medical aid, provident fund and all applicable provisions as obtained in the national bargaining forum agreement of auto-assemblers.”

Twani said Numsa had reached out to BAIC SA management.

“We convened a meeting with the CEO,” Twani said.

“But we were told the CEO had resigned.

“Unfortunately, we’ve not received a response to the submissions we made to the company.

“The CEO’s resignation has nothing to do with the engagements BAIC SA had with Numsa.

“We don’t know who to talk to now.

“We know there’s an HR manager but we don’t know who to engage with in terms of BAIC SA’s structures.”

Mayibuye Civic Movement leader Tukela Zumani, who met workers on Tuesday, said he had received scores of complaints.

“These allegations mirror wider public concerns that some operations seek a competitive advantage through cheap labour models that shift risk and hardship onto workers,” Zumani said.

“Regardless of how management may seek to justify its labour model, no employer has a moral licence to treat workers as disposable.

“The ‘take it or leave it’ posture displayed by [Yang] reflects callous, unethical leadership that undermines the constitutional values of dignity, equality and fair labour practices.

“South Africans cannot build industrial development on the backs of workers who are underpaid, threatened and denied meaningful workplace protections.

“We are particularly alarmed by the allegations of a two-tier workforce, where earlier cohorts allegedly received better wages and benefits while newer groups are allegedly pushed into lower rates with weaker access to medical aid and retirement protection.

“If true, this is not job creation.

“It is exploitation that entrenches working poverty and strips workers of long-term security.”

Zumani called for an urgent and transparent payroll and wage-compliance review, a workplace health-and-safety inspection and publication of corrective actions.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.