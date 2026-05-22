Extended power outage puts Plett residents on edge

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Irate Kurland residents took their frustration to the streets on Thursday night, blocking parts of the N2 near Plettenberg Bay.

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Irate Kurland residents took their frustration to the streets on Thursday night, blocking parts of the N2 near Plettenberg Bay.

The residents are demanding that the Bitou municipality and Eskom speed up repairs to the local electricity line, which has seen them without power for the past two weeks.

A frustrated resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said their main complaint is poor communication and broken promises to the community.

“After multiple unfulfilled promises, they blamed cable theft and implied the community was at fault.

“Initially, they said the areas with electricity poles were too difficult to access, but if that’s the case, we questioned how members of the public could reach these same areas to steal cables.”

​Baren Saayman, a local business owner and activist, stated that poor network connectivity has prevented residents from accessing information shared by Bitou municipality on social media, leading to increased panic in the community.

“Communications have been extremely poor, public participation vehicles have not patrolled the community with loudhailers, and law enforcement is not visible.

“This has allowed thieves to take advantage of the situation by stealing cables and committing contact crimes,” Saayman said.

Louise Wentzel, owner of the Peppermill Cafe in Crags, said due to the lack of refrigeration and freezers, they had already lost a lot of food.

“We were fortunate to move much of our frozen stock to Robert Fisheries, who were extremely helpful.”

Bitou municipality mayor Jessica Kamkam said while residents have a right to raise concerns, she appealed for peaceful engagement.

“It is important to clarify that Eskom is a separate entity responsible for its own electricity infrastructure, technical repairs and restoration processes in affected areas.

“The municipality and councillors do not direct Eskom operations or determine restoration timelines.

“Our role has been to continuously engage, escalate concerns, seek updates and advocate strongly on behalf of affected communities.

“Allegations of cable theft and criminal activity are deeply concerning, as they further delay restoration efforts and negatively affect communities already under strain.

“Municipal law enforcement assisted in apprehending suspects for cable theft, and following concerns raised about safety, I formally wrote to the SAPS requesting increased police visibility,” Kamkam said.

Police spokesperson W/O Christopher Spies said one suspect had been arrested in relation to cable theft.

“The office confirms that the Plettenberg Bay detectives are investigating a malicious damage to property case following an alleged incident at Aandblom Street, The Crags, on May 15.

“A 42-year-old suspect was arrested,” he said.

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