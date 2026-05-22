Kouga ANC councillor convicted of assault

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Wayne Petersen, pictured in March 2023 in front of the first structure he erected at Papiesfontein, Jeffreys Bay. With him is Riaan Fortuin, who was identified as one of the students from the Khoi cultural village Petersen, an ANC Kouga councillor, said he was establishing on the land

Kouga councillor and Khoi and San leader Wayne Petersen has been convicted of assault over a physical confrontation with two cyclists in the Papiesfontein public nature reserve in 2024.

The incident flows from Petersen’s illegal occupation of Papiesfontein, a critically sensitive conservation area adjacent to Jeffreys Bay, in December 2022.

Since then, he has resisted multiple efforts to eject him, claiming the land belongs to the //are-re//eis Khoisan people, of which he is a recognised chief.

The Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court heard that in the 2024 incident, the ANC member used his black BMW SUV to force the cyclists off the road and then confronted them with a knobkerrie.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said on Thursday the case had been marked by numerous delays, with Petersen making repeated procedural requests.

“These included him requesting a Khoisan-speaking interpreter to translate the court proceedings.

“It was, however, established that he neither spoke nor understood the language.

“The court subsequently dealt with the issue in accordance with due process, and proceedings continued.”

Tyali said the authority was happy with the court ruling.

“The NPA welcomes the conviction of San and Khoi traditional leader Wayne Petersen, 47, who also serves as a councillor in the Kouga Local Municipality.

“The court found him guilty [on May 15] on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and common assault.”

Tyali said the assault occurred on June 29 2024.

“The accused maintained he believed the cyclists ... who were travelling through Papiesfontein public nature reserve ... were trespassing ... and cycling over what he regarded as his forefathers’ graves.

“Petersen forcefully grabbed one complainant by the arm under the pretext of effecting a citizen’s arrest.

“He subsequently armed himself with a ... knobkerrie and confronted another complainant, causing him to sustain injuries after falling from his bicycle.”

Tyali said state prosecutor Siyabulela Swartbooi led evidence from multiple witnesses, including the complainants, an eyewitness and a medical practitioner who compiled the J88 medico-legal report.

Petersen, who conducted his own legal defence, denied the allegations, and alleged that the matter was linked to an ongoing land dispute involving members of the Khoisan community, who were occupying the land in question.

“He further maintained that his actions were motivated by concerns over alleged unlawful access to the property.

“The court rejected the accused’s version and found that the state had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

He said the court had noted the accused’s conduct throughout the trial, recording that he was frequently disruptive, and repeatedly interjected during testimony and argument.

“He made several outbursts relating to race and other extraneous matters irrelevant to the issues before the court.

“Despite being cautioned on multiple occasions, such conduct persisted, which the court found reflected a lack of respect for the judicial process.

“The court emphasised that legal proceedings are governed by evidence and legal principles and are not a platform for unrelated grievances.”

He said after the conviction and before sentencing proceedings started, Petersen again displayed disruptive conduct in court.

“He made further racial remarks and indicated he was unwilling to proceed as he did not accept the court’s findings.”

A date for sentencing has yet to be set.

Kouga municipality spokesperson Monique Basson said the local authority could not comment on the conviction of the councillor until sentencing had been finalised.

On the efforts by the municipality and other bodies to evict Petersen from Papiesfontein, she said the matter was before the high court, and still at the pleading stage.

The municipality could therefore not yet comment on the case.

Greater Kabeljous Partnership (GKP) co-ordinator Michael Sternberg said Papiesfontein contained one of the only remaining ecologically viable portions of the endangered Humansdorp shale renosterveld ecosystem.

This distinctive habitat supported several threatened species, including the highly endangered black harrier raptor.

“Since the unlawful occupation began in 2022, there has been ongoing environmental degradation, including the clearing of endangered vegetation and construction of unlawful structures, which have caused serious ecological damage to the area and contravened the National Environmental Management Act.”

He said while provincial authorities had for the past three decades recommended that the land be declared a formal nature reserve, there had been no real progress in this regard.

“The recent conviction underscores the urgency of resolving the situation both through lawful processes to address the illegal occupation and through ensuring that Papiesfontein finally receives the formal protection that has been contemplated for decades.”

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