New Brighton Community delivers memorandum to SAPS in protest march

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Residents of New Brighton joined community safety organisation Vukuzenzele and marched to SAPS New Brighton on Friday to deliver a memorandum. Community members are protesting against illegal undocumented foreigners and crime in New Brighton. Picture: Eugene Coetzee

New Brighton residents joined community safety organisation Vukuzenzele in a march to SAPS New Brighton on Friday calling on police to assist the community in their fight against crime, drug dealers and illegal undocumented immigrants.

The march was supported by Action SA, and leader Athol Trollip and mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo spoke to protesters outside the police station as the memorandum was handed over.

In the memorandum, Vukuzenzele Civic and Development Movement Chairperson Sandile Rwexwana stated that residents are “sick and tired of being treated worse than foreign nationals in our country of birth”.

Today we are saying enough is enough of suffering as individuals divided by political lines, race or tribe, religion and social status — Sandile Rwexwana

“Today we are saying enough is enough of suffering as individuals divided by political lines, race or tribe, religion and social status.

“Starting today we are forging ahead united, fighting against social ills and economic segregation and exclusion in our metro.

“Our criminal justice system is rotten to the core. This is testament to what has been happening in our metro.

“We are now in a situation of a civil war. Our people are being killed like flies on a daily basis; cases of murder for those victims of crime remain unresolved due to intimidation and killing of witnesses and whistleblowers.”

The memorandum, delivered by Rwexwana and about 500 protesters, recommended solutions to the SAPS, including the request for a commission similar to the Madlanga Commission to deal with police corruption in the Eastern Cape.

It also asked for increased policing capacity, as well as integrating SAPS with community patrol groups.

“From today onwards it’s going to be the start of a revolution, and police and government in general must decide to either be on the side of the community or choose the side of criminals, drug dealers and illegal immigrants.

“We are willing to lay down our lives to fight for the future of our children and future generations.

“We will restore law and order in our communities with or without the assistance of our government.”

Trollip said that Vukuzenzele had approached Action SA to support their march.

“It’s quite something for people to come out in numbers like this and show the people of Nelson Mandela Bay that you have had enough, and we as Action SA are very happy to join with community organisations who want to stand up and do something for themselves.

“This place has become a dump and we need to fix Nelson Mandela Bay,” Trollip said.

Brig Loyiso Ngalo received the memorandum outside the SAPS New Brighton station, and reassured the crowd that SAPS will have a meeting with the community to discuss how police can assist them to combat crime.

After handing over the memorandum, Rwexwana spoke to The Herald and said that people in Nelson Mandela Bay are being killed in numbers and Vukuzenzele wants to put a stop to this.

Criminals are in charge of this area. People in New Brighton feel as though they are living in a civil war — Sandile Rwexwana

“Criminals are in charge of this area. People in New Brighton feel as though they are living in a civil war.

“As community members we cannot sit and fold our hands. We need to do something to make sure that we reclaim our streets from criminals, drug dealers and illegal foreigners.

“As the community we are going to tell SAPS who the criminals are, and if the police don’t do anything, we as a community will do something ourselves.”

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