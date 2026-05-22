NMU hosts symposium to discuss approach to ancestral calling

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The NMU Le Strada Chorale entertained delegates at the NASDEV symposium on Thursday at NMU

Nelson Mandela University hosted a symposium on Thursday to discuss how South African universities should approach the traditional practice of ancestral calling within tertiary education.

The National Association for Student Development Professionals (NASDEV) regional secretary Sibusiso Thwala said the 110 delegates included student affairs professionals, counsellors, traditional health practitioners, student leaders and policymakers from across the Eastern Cape.

The symposium addresses a critical gap in higher education.

“There is a lack of culturally appropriate support for students experiencing ancestral calling, which is known as ubizo," Thwala said.

“Currently, such students are often pathologised and referred to psychiatric services rather than being supported through frameworks that include traditional health practitioners.”

Thwala said it was the first symposium of its kind in the Eastern Cape.

“This symposium addresses the intersection of mental health, spirituality and institutional policy.”

Thwala said the symposium was relevant to broaden conversations on decolonisation, mental health and African Traditional Religion in higher education.

According to Thwala, there has been an outcry from student affairs professionals that institutions did not have adequate support measures for students experiencing ancestral calling.

“When these students have episodes such as vivid dreams, auditory experiences, physical discomfort, or behavioural changes, they are routinely pathologised and labelled as psychotic by staff who lack cultural or spiritual literacy in African traditional practices.”

Key speakers at the symposium included Dr Christie “Gogo Bazamile” van Zyl from the University of Cape Town; Dr Thando May from Rhodes University; and Dr Loyiso Nqevu who is a prominent South African authority on culture, traditions and indigenous knowledge systems.

Through this symposium, NASDEV intends to draft institutional guidelines for responding to students who disclose an ancestral calling.

The association wants to develop a referral framework that includes registered traditional health practitioners, as well as vital training for counsellors and student residence staff.

May spoke to the delegates about the relationship between colonisation, trauma and modern medicinal and spiritual practices.

“For isiXhosa-speaking people, health is conceptualised as a state of balanced relationships,” May said.

“For a person to be deemed healthy, they need to have a stable relationship with the self, their family, their community, their ancestors and their natural environment.

“If any of these five pillars is out of balance, then your person is considered sick.

“You can be physically fit but if you don’t get along with your family, you are considered sick, because health is considered to be a state of relationships,” May said.

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