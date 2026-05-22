Plett filmmaker in running for prestigious award

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Plettenberg Bay filmmaker and visual artist Daron Chatz has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) awards for his captivating film, Mother of All Mothers.

The film breaks down the significance of the Robberg Corridor while reminding citizens of the importance of nature conservation and protecting lands that carry the rich history of human evolution.

Chatz said “walking in the footsteps of our ancestors” best describes the historic passage that connects two of the Garden Route’s protected eco corridors, namely The Garden Route National Park and the Robberg Nature Reserve.

The renowned storyteller will be jetting to Johannesburg for the festival that will take place from June 2-5 in Braamfontein.

Chatz, who has been creating films since the 1980s, said he had been discussing stories that needed to be told about the corridor for some time.

“The origins of humankind on the Garden Route are not often talked about enough, nor is the significance of this place,” he said.

“It is a deep and meaningful place, charged with energy.”

Chatz said his inspiration often came from the environment itself as he often spent time listening and asking Mother Nature to guide him in the process.

​“What inspired this is a feeling of purpose.

“I feel compelled to tell stories of meaning, connection, unity and belonging — stories that see beyond our differences.

“Mother of all Mothers is all of our mothers, and this story is about listening, connecting and learning from this place, the land and Mother Nature.

“I’m deeply moved by the place and what I discovered: a connection and an opportunity to be in service to Mother Nature.

“We are ourselves a part of nature, and often it is not seen that way.

“We are also the custodians of nature, and I am stepping into my role and stepping into my purpose to serve Mother Nature, to serve our Mother.”

The Robberg Coastal Corridor Protected Environment (RCCPE) is a critical 18km stretch of pristine coastline.

Managed as a nonprofit initiative by local landowners, the corridor protects a highly sensitive, critically biodiverse eco-linkage.

It provides a safe haven for endangered fynbos species, diverse birdlife and terrestrial mammals, preventing the isolated Robberg Peninsula from being cut off from vital ecological processes.

Chatz started working in the film industry in the late 1980s and after being a photographer for many years, he decided to go back to his first love of shooting film.

“Film is something very meaningful to me, all sorts of visual storytelling.

“My passion is using visuals, using narrative, be it still or moving, to tell a story.”

Chatz has previously worked in the commercial, magazine and television industry.

He has also worked with his partners and team on the eight-part documentary series, Wild Zambezi, which is currently showing in multiple countries.

“We need to look at nature, and we need to dedicate our approach to leaving vast areas untouched.

“We need to focus on the spread of biodiversity, we need to focus on nature corridors, on honouring these things, recreating them and truly protecting them.”

Plettenberg Bay Tourism acting chief executive Cindy Wilson Trollip congratulated Chatz and wished the team well, ahead of the awards.

“As Plett Tourism, we extend our warmest congratulations to Daron Chatz and his creative team.

“Mother of Mothers is more than a film; it is a visual love letter to our coastline that reminds us all of our shared responsibility to observe, conserve and preserve,” she said.

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