St George’s Preparatory School to close at end of 2026

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St George's Preparatory School is set to close at the end of the 2026 academic year

One of Gqeberha’s longstanding private schools, St George’s Preparatory School, is set to close at the end of the 2026 academic year following ongoing concerns about low pupil enrolment.

The situation has left parents, pupils and staff uncertain about the future.

The school in Park Drive will continue to operate in full through the remainder of the 2026 academic year, and teaching, assessments, academic reporting and learner support will continue without interruption.

A total of 197 pupils and 51 staff members at the school will be affected by the decision.

In a statement, Curro Holdings, which owns the institution, said the decision followed a comprehensive review of all available options for the school’s future.

St George’s School recently celebrated its 90th anniversary, and has been a Curro-select school for almost five years since becoming one in 2021.

“Over a sustained period, Curro has pursued a range of interventions to strengthen the school’s position, including admissions initiatives, marketing investment and cost-base restructuring.

“Despite these efforts, enrolment has remained materially below the level required for the school to operate sustainably.

“The school has continued to incur significant operating losses, and the fixed-cost pressures of facilities, staffing, regulatory compliance and utilities are not supported by the current or projected learner base.

“Curro is satisfied that closure is the responsible course of action, taken only after all viable alternatives were carefully considered and found to be insufficient.”

Curro has offered transition support to teachers and pupils, including individual pupil placement assistance, academic records and handover documentation, and direct engagement with receiving schools for each family.

“Affected staff are being supported through a structured consultation process conducted with dignity and respect for every individual.

“Staff have already been placed at vacancies within Curro’s national network, and Curro continues to work with affected employees to identify further opportunities, as they arise.

“At Curro, every child and employee matters. That commitment guides every step of the transition that follows.

“Curro remains committed to ensuring that the process is managed with care, transparency, and practical support, and that every learner, family and staff member receives assistance.”

A parent said the closure was a major inconvenience for families and claimed problems at the school began after it was bought by Curro.

The parent, who asked not to be named, alleged that many parents started removing their children because they felt the school had become too “business-focused”.

The concerned parent expressed concern over the impending closure of the school, saying families were now being forced into difficult and disruptive decisions about their children’s education.

The parent highlighted the emotional and practical strain of finding a new school midstream, the impact on pupils’ friendships and adjustment periods.

“I think the situation is obviously going to affect us, because now we have to look for a new school, which is obviously not easy at this time of the year, and it’s going to disrupt our child’s education, because he has friends in the school.

“And so he’s going to need to get new friends and settle into a new school, which will take some time.

“So I’m not quite sure how it’s going to affect his future, but currently, as the parents, it’s going to affect us, because we have to look for a new school. It’s a huge inconvenience.

“So it was unbelievable to hear the news, but in life, things do happen, and we hope things will get better.”

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