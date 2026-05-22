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WATCH LIVE | Public protector releases Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire delay report

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TimesLIVE

Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka is on Friday releasing a report on an investigation into allegations of undue delay by the Gauteng government to repair the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, which was damaged by fire.

The provincial infrastructure development and health departments were tasked with repairing the hospital after a fire broke out in 2021, but failed to complete the task.

TimesLIVE

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