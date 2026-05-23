Joe Sibanyoni’s alleged victim denies borrowing money from him

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Mpumalanga minibus taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni is embraced as he leaves the Kwaggafontein magistrate's court after his extortion and money laundering case was struck off the roll. Picture:

The businessman in the extortion case against Mpumalanga minibus taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni has denied he borrowed R900,000 from him.

In his bail application, Sibanyoni alleged that he lent Thomas Ntuli R900,000, which he claims [Ntuli] paid during 2022 and 2025. In his statement, Sibanyoni also claims he knows Ntuli and they are business associates.

Responding to the allegations, Ntuli said:" [I] categorically and unequivocally deny the malicious claims or allegations from Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni that he [lent] me an amount of R900,000," he told Sowetan.

“I further deny that we’re friends, and we have never been friends.

“By the time I went to his place, it wasn’t a visit, but it was a summons to account for the money that I need to pay for the protection fee [extortion money] and why I skipped some other month without any payment.”

Sibanyoni and his co-accused Bafana Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela and Philemon Msiza were arrested and charged with extortion and money laundering on allegations that they extorted more than R2.2m from Ntuli.

In the application, Sibanyoni further stated that he last saw Ntuli at a funeral about two weeks ago. Ntuli confirmed this, stating it was a “coincidence” that they had attended the same funeral, adding that it was the funeral of his mother-in-law.

Ntuli has also denied social media reports that he received a call from an MP who allegedly promised him a “handsome reward” to drop the case against Sibanyoni and others.

“At no point did [David] Skosana (my brother-in-law) or any MP as purported [on social media] phone me on Tuesday evening or at any other time to persuade me to drop this case.

“I received no such call, and no promises of any ‘handsome reward’ were ever made to me. These allegations are entirely fabricated and baseless.

“As the complainant who has suffered significant harm, I remain fully committed to seeing justice served through the proper legal processes.”

Ntuli said he has not been influenced, pressured, or induced by any politician to withdraw the complaint

Sibanyoni and his co-accused have previously told the court they intend to plead not guilty to the charges.

On Monday, Mbombela chief magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni struck the matter off the court roll after prosecutor advocate Mkhuseli Ntaba failed to show up at the Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court for continuation of the bail hearing.

She also found Ntaba in contempt of court and said she would authorise a warrant of arrest. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has since filed an appeal application which temporarily blocks the warrant pending the outcome of the appeal application.

During an interview with the SABC, NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said Ntaba has informed them that among the reasons he did not show up is because he (Ntaba) was reliably informed there is a plot to kill him.

Sowetan reported during the week that Ntaba was en route to court on Monday when he suddenly made a U-turn due to the threats.

Sowetan