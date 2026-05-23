Mabuyane to lead E Cape delegation to Italy, Greece for investment drive

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Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane will lead a delegation on an investment drive to Italy and Greece from Sunday. Picture:

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane will lead a delegation to Italy and Greece from Sunday to June 5, targeting investments in ports, energy and tourism to boost the province’s economy.

The 13-day visit is aimed at drumming up trade and investment.

The delegation will hold talks with government officials and host business roundtables and maritime industry meetings in Rome, Sicily, Naples, Malta and Athens.

A key event is Posidonia 2026 in Greece, one of the world’s biggest maritime and shipping exhibitions.

The trip aims to attract investments in the oceans economy, ports and logistics, shipbuilding, aquaculture, tourism, renewable energy, skills training and trade partnerships.

“The Eastern Cape is strategically positioned to become a leading maritime and investment hub on the African continent,” Mabuyane said.

“Through these engagements, we aim to forge meaningful partnerships that will contribute to economic growth, job creation, skills transfer and investment attraction for our province.”

In Italy, the group will meet regional governments, port authorities and maritime training institutions in Lazio, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Reggio Emilia and Naples.

Talks will cover maritime training, port development, tourism, aquaculture, manufacturing and innovation.

In Greece, they will participate in the Posidonia exhibition and meet shipping leaders, investors and training institutions to showcase the province’s oceans economy.

The delegation includes the office of the premier, the economic development department, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation, Coega Special Economic Zone, East London IDZ, the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, the Eastern Cape Socio-Economic Consultative Council, Nelson Mandela University-linked maritime institutions and business leaders.

The provincial government said the mission will expand the province’s global footprint and build partnerships to drive economic development.

Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko will serve as acting premier while Mabuyane is away.

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