Makhanda man arrested, loaded stolen firearm recovered

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Preliminary investigations found the firearm had been reported stolen.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man and recovered a loaded, stolen firearm in Makhanda after acting on information received.

The man was arrested in Abony Road on Thursday, police spokesperson Capt Marius McCarthy said.

“Members of the Makhanda SAPS acted swiftly by following up on information received during an ongoing investigation, resulting in the arrest and the recovery of a loaded, stolen firearm,” McCarthy said.

The intelligence-driven search led police to Abony Road, where the man was apprehended.

Preliminary investigations found the weapon had been reported stolen.

The suspect is due to appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court soon on charges relating to the illegal possession of a firearm.

The weapon has been sent for ballistic testing.

“This successful operation highlights the power of partnership between SAPS and the community,” McCarthy said.

“Our members removed a dangerous weapon from our streets before it could be used to terrorise innocent citizens.”

Acting Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Brig Asogran Naidoo welcomed the arrest.

“We will not tolerate illegal firearms on our streets,” Naidoo said.

“I commend the brave community members who spoke up and the disciplined officers who executed this operational response safely.

“Together, we are reclaiming our streets from criminals.”

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