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Continent snubs Pretoria’s Africa Day event over xenophobia

Ambassadors from fellow-African states will boycott official event over concerns about the safety of their citizens

Lizeka Tandwa

Lizeka Tandwa

Digital Politics Editor

Sabelo Skiti

Sabelo Skiti

Investigative journalist

Ambassadors from fellow-African states will boycott official event over concerns about the safety of their citizens (James Oatway)

In a dramatic show of outrage at the recent surge in anti-immigrant militancy in South Africa, African ambassadors plan to boycott the country’s main Africa Day event in North West tomorrow.

The snub is a slap in the face for the government’s attempts to downplay the marches and protests in which citizens from other African countries have been harassed, assaulted and made to produce documents showing they are legally resident.

March organisers say they are acting to curb an influx of undocumented migrants, who they claim are taking jobs from locals and putting severe strain on health and education services.

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