Hawks arrest second suspect in KuGompo City human trafficking case 

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The suspect was nabbed by the Hawks on Friday and is due to appear in court on Monday. File photo:

The Hawks have arrested a 30-year-old woman in Johannesburg in connection with a KuGompo City human trafficking case involving school deputy principal Vuyokazi Gana, who was arrested in October amid allegations of a brothel being run in Quigney.

The Hawks confirmed the arrest on Sunday.

It was carried out on Friday.

The suspect is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Monday.

“KuGompo City-based serious organised crime investigation members of the Hawks intensified investigations, leading to the arrest of an additional 30-year-old female suspect on allegations of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation,” Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“The investigation stems from intelligence-driven information received by the Hawks’ trafficking in persons team during 2023 concerning a residential property in Quigney, KuGompo City, which was allegedly used as a brothel and suspected hub for organised sexual exploitation.

“Acting on the information, the Hawks launched a comprehensive multidisciplinary investigation into the nature, extent and operations linked to the premises.”

According to Mhlakuvana, preliminary investigations suggest several young women from around the province were recruited, manipulated, transported and exploited for prostitution under coercive circumstances.

“As the investigation unfolds, the suspect has been identified as allegedly being involved in the matter,” he said.

“Meticulous investigation by the Hawks positively linked the female suspect to the case involving Vuyokazi Gana, 52.”

Eastern Cape Hawks head Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya praised the investigating team and thanked the community and media for their assistance in apprehending the suspect.

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