Top ANC leaders clash over Phala Phala impeachment committee

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The ANC has missed parliament’s deadline for parties to submit the names of MPs to serve on the Phala Phala impeachment committee, as its leaders clash over who should be deployed.

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The ANC has missed parliament’s deadline for parties to submit the names of MPs to serve on the Phala Phala impeachment committee, as its leaders clash over who should be deployed.

This is according to well-placed sources in both the ANC and parliament.

They told the Sunday Times yesterday that the party failed to meet the May 22 deadline set by speaker Thoko Didiza, as chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula argued over who should represent the ANC on the impeachment committee against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

At the same time, tensions have flared between Didiza and DA parliamentary leader George Michalakis, with the former DA chief whip accusing her of compromising the impeachment process by discussing the Constitutional Court judgement in ANC meetings attended by party lawyers.

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