Bay dancer Mangweni to perform in US production of ‘The Lion King Junior’

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Gqeberha's award-winning contemporary dancer Mninawa Mangweni is a member of the Humanistic Wind of Soweto group touring France

In a province brimming with talented performers, many simply need a platform to tap into their potential and that is where Sibikwa Arts Centre has stepped in.

The organisation has put out an open call for applications for two training programmes designed to strengthen SA’s inclusive arts ecosystem.

Running from August to November 2026, the programme is funded by the National Arts Council (NAC) bursaries and is worth R10,243 per participant.

The programme that will run in person at the centre in Benoni, caters for dancers with disabilities (emerging or mid-career) as well as individuals interested in performance, creative development and collaboration.

While currently preparing with his group, Qhama Africa, to participate in an inclusive The Lion King Junior production in Jacksonville, Florida, USA, in July, Mninawa Mangweni urged that more opportunities for disabled dancers were needed.

The multi award-winning choreographer praised the efforts from Sibikwa Arts Centre.

“Most programmes do not accommodate people living with disabilities, so we applaud initiatives of this nature and we hope there would be more of them in the future.

“I have not seen a programme of this nature being done in our province but there is a group that are trained to work even with children that have disabilities and they have certificates.

“They mostly work in Cape Town with other groups of children and adults with disabilities so that is something we are still lacking in the province,” Mangweni said.

Mangweni said the world was realising the potential of African performers and encouraged aspiring artists to work hard towards developing their craft.

“They invited us, because in telling The Lion King story, in the first week of July, they felt it was an African story and without us, the story would not be complete.

“Which is wonderful, because we would be able to use isiXhosa, we have an opportunity to go to that school for children with a disability.

“Our Xhosa culture is not fully exposed abroad, so I asked to bring my team, I also wanted to stay for two weeks, teaching schools about our culture and Gqeberha where we come from,” Mangweni said.

Mangweni received the invitation from Artistic Journeys International, Inc. who in partnership with North Florida School of Special Education, is also producing the inclusive educational theatre production and arts workshops along with a camp for The Lion King Jr production.

Artistic Journeys International, Inc executive director Jereme Raickett said the transformative arts camp will take place at North Florida School of Special Education and will bring together pupils with special needs alongside community performers from throughout Jacksonville.

“Creating a truly inclusive artistic experience where performers of all abilities collaborate as equals.

“The project represents a unique opportunity to blend international artistic excellence with meaningful community engagement, celebrating African culture and storytelling while fostering an environment where artists of all abilities can thrive together.

“The programme embodies our belief that the arts are for everyone and that diverse perspectives and abilities strengthen artistic expression,” Raickett said.

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