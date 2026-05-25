Crumbling roads push up Algoa Bus fares

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Potholes encroach on the driving surface in Kabega Road

Nelson Mandela Bay’s pothole problem is hitting commuters in the pocket, with crumbling roads forcing the Algoa Bus Company to hike fares as repair bills spiral up to R1m a month.

From burst tyres and damaged axles to constant wheel alignments and suspension repairs, the company says faults as a result of potholes are draining nearly R1m a month from its budget just for tyres.

The company increased prices earlier in 2026.

Algoa Bus Company spokesperson Fezekisiwe Keke said the company’s buses, which operated during the day from Motherwell and Kariega to transport passengers into the city, used the Pearl Road Depot route, which was riddled with potholes.

“In front of our depot on Pearl Road, Korsten, there are three big potholes.

“The one at our gate, next to a dilapidated building that the municipality is supposed to demolish, is huge.

“It is so huge that you cannot use that lane properly,” Keke said.

“You have to use the oncoming lane to use the road properly.

“The front section of that road had a big pothole but we fixed it ourselves using our own maintenance guys.

“Some potholes are very difficult for our drivers to see because sewage spillages and water are filling those potholes.

“You hit that pothole, the tyre gets damaged, one tyre costs R8,900, and a bus uses six tyres.”

He said the damage was no longer occasional but constant, with alignment costs and general wear and tear now forcing the company to repair buses every fortnight.

Despite the hassle, Keke said the company’s workshop capacity ensured buses were not off the road for long.

“Last month, our tyre bill with our supplier was close to R1m.

“In the past, we sat comfortably at R300,000.

“It spiked as of the first quarter of 2026.

“That means the problems are compounding and getting out of hand.”

The mounting costs have now forced the transport operator to increase fares, a move Keke said had drawn complaints from commuters.

He said the company had no alternative but to pass on the financial pressure caused by deteriorating infrastructure in the metro.

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