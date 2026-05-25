From tools to triumph: ‘Artisans of Mzansi’ entries open

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqeberha artisan Liyabona Xishibana is encouraging others to seize the opportunity as applications open for the 'Artisans of Mzansi' competition.

Story audio is generated using AI

After transforming her plumbing business through last year’s win, Gqeberha artisan Liyabona Xishibana is encouraging others to seize the opportunity as applications open for the Artisans of Mzansi competition.

Artisans throughout the country have the opportunity to compete for prize money of up to R200,000.

Xishibana, 28, last year’s winner in the micro-business category, said she appreciated the exposure, recognition and opportunities for growth since making the winning pitch.

“The award helped us showcase our skill and learn from others in the industry, thus enabling improvement and a striving for excellence,” she said.

Hopefuls have until June 30 to submit their applications to the initiative, powered by Allan Gray Makers, here.

Further details and criteria are also available via the website.

Applicants must be 50 years or under and must be a qualified artisan, who part or wholly owns a business in any trade.

Three of the prize categories are based on business revenue, with an open category where business revenue is not a precondition for the innovators in the sector.

“The technical trades are often overlooked. This while the South African economy requires the entry of 30,000 artisans annually, with only half that number entering the sector per year,” said Seth Mulli, programme director at Allan Gray Makers.

“Our initiatives seek to change the negative perceptions around the trades, with Artisans of Mzansi serving to find the best artisan entrepreneurs in the country so they can be showcased as relatable role models to attract more young people to physically building the country’s economy,” he said.

Eight finalists will be chosen after the shortlisted applicants are interviewed.

They will then receive pitch-readiness training before pitching their businesses to a panel of judges at a gala dinner, where the winning artisans will be announced.