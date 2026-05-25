Judging panel face tough task as Citizens of Year Awards nominations pour in

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The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year judges are, from left, Madibaz Sport director Vuyo Bongela, Wilderness Foundation chief executive Dr Andrew Muir, Indlela Mental Health board member Zodwa Dube, NMU art educator and artist Dr Michael Barry, and Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen

Inspiring nominations are stacking up for the 2026 The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University, and five judges will be faced with the tough task of whittling them down and crowning the winners.

The 35th installment of the prestigious CSI initiative seeks to shine a spotlight on local heroes whose contributions create a foundation of hope and lasting impact in their community.

The daunting task of selecting the ultimate unsung heroes will be handled by a capable panel of five judges, who will scrutinise each entry on everything from sustainability to impact.

The esteemed panel of judges consists of Madibaz Sport director Vuyo Bongela, Wilderness Foundation chief executive Dr Andrew Muir, Indlela Mental Health board member Zodwa Dube, NMU art educator and artist Dr Michael Barry, and Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen.

The strict judging criteria require that nominees adhere to various aspects, which include:

The contribution/initiative must have been done within the past 12 months. It needs to reflect current, active involvement and impact within the community including its relevance;

Evidence of active involvement during the qualifying period;

Tangible outcomes or progress achieved within this timeframe;

It must be sustainable, delivering ongoing value beyond initial efforts. Judges will look at whether the initiative has structures or systems in place to continue, evidence of community involvement or ownership, and the potential for growth, replication, or continued benefit over time; and

It must prove to have significant impact within the community: The scale of impact (number of people or breadth of reach), depth of impact (extent of meaningful change), evidence of real outcomes, testimonials, or measurable results, and how effectively the initiative addresses a genuine community need.

Dube, who has formed part of the judging panel for more than five years and is a previous award winner, shared her experience.

“As a previous recipient of the award in 2015, and as a judge now, the chance to see the ‘not so loud’, everyday heroism that doesn’t require audiences or headlines is an opportunity that draws me to be a judge every year, an opportunity that most people will never get the chance to see, meet or interact with.

“Every year as we judge, I am reminded that these heroes started the change by deciding not to walk past a problem.”

She said annually, the event revealed both the challenges in society and the strength and resilience of Nelson Mandela Bay residents.

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“There is an incredible amount of thinking and innovation, compassion and sheer determination happening in our communities.

“No-one should be left behind,” Dube said.

“Recognition matters and though most of our heroes do not do it for recognition, it’s our way of saying we see and appreciate their efforts.

“Communities will, hopefully, take away the message that active citizenship is not about having resources, it’s about doing what you can with what you have.

“The awards create awareness of the great things happening in our region and it’s my hope that when our young people read and see these stories, their first thought is ‘if they can do it, so can I’.”

The event would not be possible without the support of several partners including co-title sponsors: Nelson Mandela University; silver: SPAR; bronze sponsor: Continental Tyre SA; venue sponsors: Sun Boardwalk; beverage sponsor: Three Peaks Wine; support sponsor: Capsicum Culinary Studio.

Nominations are open until June 29 for the 35th The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards and can either be submitted via an online form here: www.bit.ly/HeraldCitizens2026 or emailed to UlayB@theherald.co.za.

The selected category winners will head to the honorary gala awards ceremony taking place on September 4 at the Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre.

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