Paterson High gets hi-tech boost in honour of late Dr Lionel Smith

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Paterson High School is stepping into the future — the family of a celebrated Eastern Cape doctor has transformed one of its classrooms into a cutting-edge digital learning space in honour of his legacy.

The revamped classroom, fitted with modern technology and internet-enabled learning tools at a cost of more than R100,000, was unveiled last week as a tribute to renowned anaesthetist Lionel Smith.

His contribution to medicine and mentorship touched generations of doctors in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Smith died in 2025.

The classroom has a 75-inch internet-enabled flatscreen television set, upgraded flooring, new windows and a fully modernised interior designed to support digital learning.

The system allows lessons to be recorded and shared with pupils, enabling them to revisit material at their own pace.

The television set is loaded with educational software packages aimed at strengthening teaching in coding, robotics and science-based subjects.

The school was among the first in the northern areas to introduce coding and robotics, and recently launched a Science Steins Club, further expanding its focus on innovation-driven learning.

Smith’s brother, Percy, said the decision to invest in the school was personal, as both he and his brother’s wife, Sandra, were former pupils of Paterson High.

Smith did not attend the school.

“We decided to adopt a classroom by painting the ceiling, tiling the floors and replacing the windows,” Percy said.

“We also equipped it with a 75-inch flatscreen television with internet.

“We are doing this as a tribute to my brother.”

Sandra described her late husband as a dedicated mentor and a man who continually invested in others, saying his legacy would live on through education and opportunity.

“He was a real verb, always doing something.

“Lionel was a mentor to a lot of people.

“I did my matric here in 1968, and it is heartwarming to honour his legacy in such a way.

“He was a real inspiration to many and was the first non-white doctor to practise at Greenacres Hospital.

“A sad day in his life was when he developed problems with his sight and could not work any more.

“He then embarked full-time into training young doctors. Lionel had a good sense of humour and was an entertaining person.”

Paterson High principal Rose de Doncker said she was filled with immense pride.

“I can speak so much about the Smith family.

“This is more than just a classroom.

“It means so much to the learners because it is so much more than a revamp.

“When I started here at Paterson High, I just heard about the contributions of the Smith family.

“This carries a deep personal resonance for me.

“My mother speaks highly of Lionel. He was a trusted and respected doctor.

“We are very thankful to the Smith family. This classroom is giving our learners the tools for the future.”

District director of education Ernest Gorgonzola said the Smith family was a stakeholder of Paterson High.

“Modern people would say Lionel was an influencer rather than a medical doctor.”

Percy said his brother fought for excellence and gave people opportunities.

Paterson pupil Junaid Bredenkamp said the classroom would enable a new way of learning.

“For a long time, the future was something we read about.

“But today, the future has arrived at Paterson High.

“We will treat the space with the utmost respect and are forever grateful to the Smith family.”

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